Home

Health

Cancer Treatment: IISc Scientists Develop Novel Approach That Can Detect and Kill Cancer Cells

Cancer Treatment: IISc Scientists Develop Novel Approach That Can Detect and Kill Cancer Cells

Indian scientists have developed a new and novel approach to detect and kill cancer cells by using nanoparticles made of gold and copper sulphide.

Cancer Treatment: IISc Scientists Develop Novel Approach That Can Detect and Kill Cancer Cells

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death for people worldwide. According to a recent study published BMJ Oncology, there has been an increase in cancer patients below the age of 50. The research revealed that global cases of early-onset cancer increased from 1.82 million in 1990 to 3.26 million in 2019, while cancer deaths of adults in their 40s, 30s or younger grew by 27%. Recently, scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a new approach to potentially detect and kill cancer cells, especially those which form a solid tumour mass.

Trending Now

Early detection and treatment are key in the battle against cancer, noted the Bengaluru-based IISc in a statement on Monday

You may like to read

All about The Potential Cancer Treatment Developed by Indian Scientists

Scientists have created hybrid nanoparticles made of gold and copper sulphide, which can kill cancer cells using heat, and enable their detection using sound waves, according to a study published in ‘ACS Applied Nano Materials’.

Copper sulphide nanoparticles have previously received attention for their application in cancer diagnosis, while gold nanoparticles, which can be chemically modified to target cancer cells, have shown anti-cancer effects.

In the current study, the IISc team decided to combine these two into hybrid nanoparticles.

“These particles have photothermal, oxidative stress, and photoacoustic properties,” says Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics (IAP), IISc, and one of the corresponding authors of the paper. PhD students Madhavi Tripathi and Swathi Padmanabhan are co-first authors.

When light is shined on these hybrid nanoparticles, they absorb the light and generate heat, which can kill cancer cells. These nanoparticles also produce singlet oxygen atoms that are toxic for the cells, the release pointed out. “We want both these mechanisms to kill the cancer cell,” Jaya Prakash explains.

The researchers say the nanoparticles can also help diagnose certain cancers.

The ultrasound waves generated from the particles allow for a more accurate image resolution as sound waves scatter less when they pass through tissues compared to light. Scans created from the generated ultrasound waves can also provide better clarity and can be used to measure the oxygen saturation in the tumour, boosting their detection, it was noted.

Previously developed nanoparticles have limited applications because of their large size. The IISc team used a novel reduction method to deposit tiny seeds of gold onto the copper sulphide surface. The resulting hybrid nanoparticles – less than 8 nm in size – can potentially travel inside tissues easily and reach tumours.

The researchers believe that the nanoparticles’ small size would also allow them to leave the human body naturally without accumulating, although extensive studies have to be carried out to determine if they are safe to use inside the human body.

In the current study, the researchers have tested their nanoparticles on lung cancer and cervical cancer cell lines in the lab. They now plan to take the results forward for clinical development.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES