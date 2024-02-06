Home

Health

Candida Auris Outbreak: Know About This Fatal Fungal Infection Spreading Like Wildfire in the USA

Candida Auris Outbreak: Know About This Fatal Fungal Infection Spreading Like Wildfire in the USA

Candida Auris is a another virus that spreading rapidly in US and health authorities have already raised concerns. Here is all you need to know and be mor aware about this infection.

Another day, another virus growing exponentially. The United States of America has reported a rapid spread of a deadly fungal infection called Candida Auris. Despite being a rare infection, The Centre of Disease Control and experts in US have sounded alarm asking civilians to be more aware and take necessary precautions. while no deaths have been reported so far, positive cases are being detected. This infection may turn hazardous if not treated on time. The first case of Candida Auris was detected in Japan nearly 15 years ago. Since then the fungal infection has been growing and is now labelled as a growing threat due to its resistance to many antifungal medications.

Trending Now

Candida Auris: Symptoms, Causes, and Precautions

Symptoms

You may like to read

Candida auris primarily affects individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those in intensive care units, nursing homes, or with underlying medical conditions. It can cause invasive infections, including bloodstream infections, wound infections, and ear infections.

According to CDC, “There is not a common set of symptoms specific for C. auris infections.” Candida auris infections can be challenging to treat due to its resistance to commonly used antifungal drugs. The severity of symptoms may vary, but they often include fever, chills, persistent or recurrent infections, and difficulty in eradicating the infection.

Causes

Human Transmission: Candida auris can spread from person to person in healthcare settings. It can survive on surfaces, equipment, and healthcare workers’ hands, facilitating its transmission to vulnerable individuals.

Candida auris can spread from person to person in healthcare settings. It can survive on surfaces, equipment, and healthcare workers’ hands, facilitating its transmission to vulnerable individuals. Environmental Factors: Candida auris is capable of surviving in the environment for long periods, making it difficult to control its spread. It can persist on surfaces, such as bedrails, furniture, and medical devices, and can colonize the skin of affected individuals.

Precautions

Maintain proper hand hygiene,

Always practise hygienic cleaning routine and disinfect surfaces and equipment, and

Adherence to isolation precautions for infected or colonized individuals.

Eat a healthy diet and include more veggies, vitamin C and fruits to boost immunity function.

Surveillance programs are important to detect and identify cases of Candida auris infection.

Early identification allows for prompt treatment and implementation of appropriate infection control measures to prevent further spread.

Laboratory testing is necessary to determine the susceptibility of Candida auris isolates to antifungal drugs. This information helps guide treatment decisions and identify potential resistance patterns.

It’s important to note that individuals who are not immunocompromised or in healthcare settings are at a very low risk of contracting Candida auris infections. However, it is important to have proper awareness and have regular screenings and health check ups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.