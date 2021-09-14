Losing weight is not a cakewalk, it takes time, patience, and consistency to reach your target weight. Don’t fall for the fad diets which promises quick weight loss. Experts suggest that to lose weight in a healthy manner, one should always opt for a well-balanced diet, as it is sustainable and easy to follow.Also Read - Viral Video: This Toddler's Excitement on Seeing a Pizza Will Totally Melt Your Heart | WATCH

A well-balanced diet helps in improving overall health. It means eating foods from the five major groups, including a variety of food can help in getting all the nutrients. But nutritional requirement depends on person's age, sex, body weight and physiological status, according to a report by NDTV food.

So, here's a list of nutrients you should include in your diet to boost your metabolism and help you in quick weight loss.

Protein : If you have been on a weight loss journey, then you know the importance of including protein in your diet. Protein helps in weight loss, and it also helps in keeping you full for long which means that you don’t have to eat junk food. You can include eggs, chicken, dal, oats, ragi in your diet to get protein.

Add these nutrients to your diet to get the best results.