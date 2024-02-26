Home

Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies of ALS: All You Need to Know About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Star Trek to Captain Marvel, Kenneth Mitchel had made his own legacy. On February 26, his family announced the passing away of the great star. A post was captioned, “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”

The Captain Marvel actor had been suffering from a neurodegenerative disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ASL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Mitchell (@mr_kenneth_mitchell)

What is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?

ASL is a neurological disorder that affects the nervous system -brain, spinal cord, and nerve cells. It leads to loss of muscle control and this deadly disorder usually gets worse with time.

This disorder is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it.

Symptoms of ALS:

Tripping and falling frequently

Loss of balance while walking or doing everyday activities

Weakness in limbs

Slurred speech

Behavioural changes

The symptoms usually start in the hands and legs. The muscles tend to get very weak and eventually, the nerve cells start to die. It slowly takes the respiratory system causing breathing issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Mitchell (@mr_kenneth_mitchell)

On Mitchell’s official Instagram account, a heartfelt message reveals Ken’s journey battling ALS for five and a half years. Despite the immense challenges, he showed remarkable grace and dedication, finding resilience and joy in each moment. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment, he lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.” The statement read.

