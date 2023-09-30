Home

Health

Cardiovascular Health Tips: 6 Indian Spices to Keep Your Heart Young And Active

Cardiovascular Health Tips: 6 Indian Spices to Keep Your Heart Young And Active

Spices For Heart Health: Your kitchen's cupboards are home to a wide variety of spices that are powerful medicinal agents for enhancing heart functioning.

Cardiovascular Health Tips: 6 Indian Spices to Keep Your Heart Young And Active

Cardiovascular Health Tips: The heart is a strong and vital organ that beats 60 to 100 times each minute and pumps approximately 1 million tons of blood annually. This amazing organ functions completely, providing all of the body’s tissues with oxygen and nourishment. Cardiovascular issues can be extremely serious and life-threatening. Did you know heart disease is the leading cause of mortality and a silent killer? The foundation for keeping the heart healthy and robust is maintaining a good diet, being physically active, and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. Herbs and spices support these methods to maintain, safeguard, and promote heart health. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “Adding spice to our lives may serve as a delicious and sensible way to maintain a healthy heart.” The expert shares a list of Indian spices to shield your heart’s health.

Trending Now

5 INDIAN SPICES TO PROTECT YOUR HEART HEALTH

Garlic: Allicin an active compound in garlic has been shown to inhibit enzymes involved in lipid synthesis, decrease platelet aggregation, prevent lipid peroxidation of oxidized erythrocytes and LDL, increase antioxidant status, and inhibit angiotensin-converting enzyme. Curcumin: When it comes to heart disease curcumin improves the function of the endothelium, the lining of your blood vessels. curcumin can help reduce inflammation and oxidation which can play a role in heart disease. Black Pepper: It being rich in vanadium thus elicits cardiac functional recovery in myocardial infarction and press overload–induced hypertrophy. Cinnamon: The active components cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid are said to be cardioprotective due to their ability to produce nitric oxide as well as the associated anti-inflammatory properties. Coriander: The seeds of coriander have a remarkable hypolipidemic action (refers to the ability to lower lipid levels in the bloodstream, particularly cholesterol and triglycerides.) High levels of LDL cholesterol are a significant risk factor for heart disease Ginger: The active ingredient in ginger is gingerol, a compound that is thought to relax blood vessels, stimulate blood flow, and relieve pain. Ginger is also an anti-inflammatory agent, which means it may be useful in fighting heart disease.

The risk of acquiring heart-disease-causing diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure rises when exercise is insufficient. Regular exercise makes the heart stronger and makes it simpler for your muscles to absorb oxygen from the blood. Include low-fat dairy products, lightly salted or unsalted nuts, fruits, and vegetables in your everyday diet for a healthy heart.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES