Weight Loss Tips: Carrot is a very friendly vegetable. Mix it with any vegetable and carrot will make the best out of it with zero effort. Apart from being a versatile veggie, carrot is also a great source of Vitamin B and is low in calories. Hence, it can be your supportive partner in your weight loss journey too!

Carrot provides a good source of fibre and also helps to avoid constipation. Not only this, but carrots also help in maintaining a healthy cholesterol level as well as prevents heart disease. By adding carrot juice to your daily diet is proven beneficial to reduce belly fat.

Carrot juice has dense nutrients that keep you nourished and filled, as compared to raw carrots. Due to its high fibre content, carrot juice will also keep you hydrated. Compared to other drinks like soda and sweet beverages, carrot juice helps in losing weight and staying nutritious.

How will carrot juice help in losing weight?

Secretion of Bile helps in absorbing fat vitamins and minerals which in return helps in losing weight. Carrot juice stimulates this exercise of increasing metabolism which helps in losing extra fat in the body. Vitamin B plays a vital role. Vitamin B helps in the metabolism of fat and protein, and also helps in lowering stress and depression. These help in losing weight and helps in building muscle. Carrot juice has a rich source of Vitamin B complex – vitamin B1, B2 and B6.

By drinking a glass of carrot juice, the fibre content increases and it also helps in healthy digestion and fewer calories. Not only this, but carrot juice also helps in regulating blood sugar levels which keeps a tab on the consumption of fats. Carrot juice is also rich in other minerals and vitamins like iron, phosphorous, potassium, manganese. These help in boosting the health while burning fats.

One might wonder if carrot juice is so rich in fibre, it may be rich in calories too. But that is wrong. Carrot juice is low on calories despite being high in nutrients. Apart from weight loss benefits, carrot juice also helps fighting other battles like boosting eye health and reducing the risk of cancer, improving the immune system by helping you achieve your fitness goals and many more.

The benefits of carrots can be felt across different age groups. There is no strict age bar for carrots. Carrots also help in improving immunity, helps in glowing skin, reduces cholesterol, helps in oral health, protect of heart and in total, is very healthy and nutritious.

Are you planning on drinking carrot juice today?