Cashew For Weight Loss: Should You Completely Avoid Eating Kaju? Experts Reveal

Cashew nuts are a good source of magnesium, which is necessary for controlling how quickly fats and carbohydrates are burned off.

Cashew For Weight Loss? It takes commitment, perseverance, and a lot of hard effort to lose weight. Therefore, you would be aware of the significance of adding healthy foods to your diet if you were trying to reduce weight. Healthy nuts are one of them! Nuts are recognized as superfoods because of their numerous health benefits. They are cherished items in every home. It is usually advisable to eat nuts on a daily basis. Cashews have a reputation for not being the best for weight loss, although nuts unlike walnuts and pistachios Is it real, though? Cashew nuts include magnesium, which is necessary for controlling how fats and carbs are metabolized. This could further aid in weight loss. Cashews are a somewhat decent source of protein, which is essential for weight loss.

Dietitian Akanksha says, “Cashew nuts do not cause weight gain unless they are eaten in excess. Most nuts with the presence of fats are assumed as fattening. However, cashew nuts contain healthy fats that help lower cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy.” The health expert further shares benefits of cashew for weight loss.

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF EATING CASHEW FOR WEIGHT LOSS

They are a protein-rich source that helps maintain energy levels throughout the day, cashews also have vitamin C, vitamin B1 or thiamine, and vitamin B6. They also possess health-promoting minerals like copper, iron, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. Cashews are a rich source of tryptophan, one of the most essential amino acids that produce serotonin, which is responsible for enhancing your mood. Cashews are the highest carriers of antioxidants amongst the plant-food sources and these antioxidants are good for your heart health. Despite its high nutritional value, cashews have gained a reputation for inducing weight gain, which is not true.

Cashew nuts can be consumed in a variety of ways to aid with weight loss. Cashew nuts can be added to a salad to form a complete meal. A smoothie can be created using cashew nuts and blueberries. Cashew nuts go well with quinoa, salads, and cereals. Cashew nuts and raisins are good ingredients for granola.

