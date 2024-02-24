Home

Castor Oil For Constipation – Safe or Not? 3 Things to Know About Using This Oil For Instant Relief

Castor oil can be effective for constipation relief, but certain individuals should be cautious or avoid its use altogether. Find out who should avoid this oil to alleviate digestive problems?

Castor oil has a long history of use in traditional medicine for treating a variety of health issues, including constipation, osteoarthritis, skin disorders and even inducing labour in pregnant women. It is commonly used as a natural remedy for constipation relief. But there have been several questions about whether it’s safe to consume or not.

Celebratory Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared on her Instagram post about castor oil and its effectiveness in relieving constipation. While stating its uses, she also advised to use it in moderation. “Castor oil can be used occasionally for constipation. Don’t make it a habit. Use it when nothing else works. You can also use the capsule form to avoid tasting it. It is not recommended as a long-term treatment for constipation.” she wrote.

How To Use Castor Oil For Constipation?

Castor oil is a stimulant laxative. It can help loosen stools and ease constipation

Castor oil has potent anti-inflammatory properties which offer relief for conditions like gout, joint inflammation and pain

Castor oil can cause a bowel movement to occur in 2 to 3 hours. However, it may take up to 6 hours to work for some people.

To use castor oil for constipation relief, it’s recommended to refrigerate it for at least an hour to make it taste. Then mix it with a glass of fruit juice, or use flavoured castor oil preparations available in the market. Results are typically observed within 2 to 6 hours after indigestion.

While castor oil can be effective for constipation relief, its safety should be carefully considered. Consulting a professional before use is advisable, particularly for pregnant women, children and those with underlying health conditions.

