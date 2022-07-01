Cataract is a medical condition characterized by the clouding of the innate lenses of the eye, and occurs as a result of ageing, injuries, exposure to radiation and UV (ultraviolet) light, and various diseases, such as diabetes or metabolic disorders. In 95% of cases, cataracts are simply a result of aging.Also Read - 'Baba ka Dhaba' Fame Couple to Undergo Another Cataract Surgery Today

A WHO/NPCB (National Programme for Control of Blindness) survey shows that India has a logjam of over 22 million blind eyes (12 million blind people), with cataracts accounting for 80.1 percent of these cases. A total of 3.8 million people lose their vision due to cataracts every year. Dr Preet Pal Thakur, co founder of glamyo health state few facts about cataract surgery that people are not aware of. Also Read - 'Gift of Clear Sight': Now 'Baba ka Dhaba' Couple Gets Free Cataract Surgery From Delhi Doctor

3 Things You Should Know About Cataract Surgery:

It’s an essential surgery

During cataract surgery, which takes about 10-15 minutes, the clouded lens of the eye is removed and replaced with an artificial version known as an intraocular lens. Surgically removing a cataract is a relatively safe procedure with a high success rate. A number of studies have demonstrated that cataract surgery does not only improve long-term survival for older adults, but also decreases the risk of falls and fractures. Also Read - Quality Health For All Scheme Approved, 52 Free Surgeries at Private Hospitals in Delhi-NCR: Key Facts

It’s a pain-free surgery

Despite the fact that surgical phobia causes delays in cataract surgery, it is a painless, hassle-free procedure. Before surgery and afterward, ophthalmologists prescribe numbing eye drops to alleviate pain and any complications.

In contrast to traditional cataract surgery, which involves making a 2-mm incision on the cornea and using ultrasound to cut the cataract into smaller pieces, modern cataract surgery involves cutting the cataract into smaller pieces using ultrasound and laser technology. Having surgery after an early diagnosis is always recommended because, when the cataract is still immature, the surgery and the recovery time are both reduced.

Clouded lens is replaced with an artificial lens

During cataract surgery, a surgically implanted replacement lens called an intraocular lens (IOL) is used to replace the nonfunctional lens that is removed. IOLs are used to focus light on the back of the eye and remain in place for the rest of the patient’s life. All IOLs used in modern cataract surgeries are of high quality and provide excellent, long-term vision stability, allowing patients to see bright colours and engage in activities such as driving, reading, and writing with ease.

Most patients do not realize how cataracts affect daily life since cataracts develop over time, which is why cataract surgeons recommend regular checkups. It is also important for patients to choose a medical health care facility with experienced surgeons who can provide cataract surgery without causing complications.