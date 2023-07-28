Home

Cervical Cancer: 6 Ways to Prevent HPV Infection in Women Above 30

The journey to prevention is a deeply personal one, and these simple yet impactful choices can truly transform lives. It is vital for women to have regular screenings to keep a check on their health.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Everyone has a different physiology, a different body and poses different health risks too, In women, breast cancer, cervical cancer have become very common. However, women face specific risks associated with certain types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers. Notably, cervical cancer is strongly linked to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

Cervical cancer, primarily triggered by high-risk HPV genotypes like 16 and 18, poses a substantial threat to women during their reproductive years, particularly during pregnancy. HPV infection can persist and progress to invasive cancer, even without noticeable symptoms. Dr Devu Prakash, General Practitioner, Karkinos Healthcare emphasises on the importance of the issue and in an exclusive conversation with india.com said that how by making lifestyle changes, prioritising regular screenings, and getting vaccinated, women can actively prevent various types of cancer, including those linked to HPV. It is crucial for women to be proactive and take control of their health to significantly reduce their risk of developing cancer.

Also, with age the body functionality changes. Scheduling regular check-ups and screenings from the age of 30 onwards becomes a valuable investment in their overall health.

HPV infections can persist for years, even causing health risks after decades of dormancy. Persistent HPV infections can lead to cervical cancer. Regular cervical cancer screenings, like Pap smears or HPV DNA tests, are vital for early detection. HPV can also cause genital warts and other genital and oropharyngeal cancers. Regardless of age, a proactive approach to sexual health empowers women to make informed decisions and seek personalized care from healthcare professionals who truly understand their unique needs.

Maintain healthy body weight: Maintaining a healthy weight through a nutritious diet reduces the risk of HPV-related cancers like cervical cancer. Obesity is associated with higher HPV infection rates and increased persistence, elevating the risk of cervical cancer. Healthy Nutrient-Rich Diet: Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help reduce the risk of several types of cancer. A diet high in fibre and antioxidants helps to reduce inflammation in the body, which is a significant risk factor for cancer. In contrast, consuming processed foods, red meat, and high-fat dairy products can increase the risk of cancer. Women should aim to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet while limiting their intake of processed and high-fat foods. Avoid Smoking, Limit Alcohol: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are two of the most significant risk factors for several types of cancer, including breast, lung, and liver cancer. Women who quit smoking and reduce their alcohol consumption can significantly reduce their risk of developing cancer. Regular Screenings: Early detection from regular screening can catch cancer in its initial stages when it is most treatable. Regular visits to a gynaecologist are important, as they can provide an opportunity for routine screening, discussing any concerns, and addressing abnormal symptoms, if any. If a woman notices any unusual changes in her body, such as irregular bleeding, pelvic pain, or changes in breast tissue, it is crucial to consult a doctor immediately. Screenings such as the HPV DNA test can help detect potential cancer-causing infections early on, allowing for timely intervention and prevention. HPV Vaccine: HPV vaccines have been proven to be highly effective in preventing infection and offering protection against the most common types of HPV responsible for causing cervical cancer. The HPV DNA test is a simple and effective way to prevent cervical cancer. With its reassuring accuracy, it offers a stress-free window of 5 years.

According to the WHO, all women above the age of 30 should undergo cervical cancer screening every 5-10 years. Cervical cancer incidence peaks twice: between 30-34 years and 55-65 years of age. Therefore, regular testing is crucial for all women to ensure early detection and prevention .

