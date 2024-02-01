Home

Cervical Cancer Vaccine to Poshan 2.0, 6 Key Takeaways From FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech For Healthcare Sector

The 2024 interim budget for healthcare sector focused on government's targeted spending which aimed at improving the quality of healthcare across the nation.

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the annual accounts in Parliament on February 1 focused on the healthcare industry. During her budget presentation, she also noted that India had overcome the hurdles posed by COVID-19 and laid the groundwork for an independent India. Several reforms could enhance the nation’s infrastructure, distribution, assessment, and research and development in the healthcare sector, which is crucial to the health of the country.

The Finance Minister stated in the Union Budget 2023 that 157 newly founded medical colleges and new nursing colleges will be housed together. Sitharaman also declared that seven crore individuals would be screened as part of her objective to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

Nirmala Sitharaman also disclosed during the budget presentation that faculty members from public and private medical colleges as well as the private sector will have access to facilities at certain ICMR Labs for research purposes.

6 Key Takeaways From Union Budget 2024 For Healthcare Sector

To prevent the disease, the government will promote girls between the ages of 9 and 14 receiving a cervical cancer vaccination. All ASHA and Anganwadi staff and assistance would be covered for health care under the Ayushman Bharat initiative. The government intends to use the infrastructure of the current hospitals under different departments to establish more medical colleges. A committee will be established for this purpose to investigate the problems and pertinent suggestions. To promote synergy in implementation, all maternity and child healthcare programs will be combined into a single comprehensive program. The ‘Saksham Anganwadi’ and Poshan 2.0 Anganwadi centres will be upgraded as soon as possible to enhance early childhood care, development, and nutrition delivery. Mission Indradhanush’s intensification and immunization will be managed using the newly created ‘U-Win’ platform, which will be quickly implemented across the nation.

The government’s projected FY2023–24 budget was Rs 45,03,097 crore, which represents a 7.5% increase above the amended FY2022–2023 estimate. The projected total spending for 2022–2023 is predicted to exceed the budget estimate by 6.1%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.