Weight Loss Tips: In this scorching heat, there is nothing more satisfying than a tall glass of lassi or a chaas. The most loved summer beverages are rich in probiotics and can also help in providing your gut with beneficial bacteria that improve your gut health and digestion. As soon as you take a sip of these thirst-quenchers, it can automatically refresh your mood. But which one is healthier and better for weight loss?

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to talk about which is a better option if you are willing to shed those extra kilos. Makhija opines that the chaas or buttermilk is a better option. "I would say chaas all the way! It is light lighter, healthier, spicier and tangier. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and probiotics. You can have multiple glasses a day." The story is now saved as This or That highlight on her official Instagram.

Chaas or buttermilk is loaded with multiple health benefits. Instead of opting for cola or aerated drinks to beat the heat, you can opt for chaas. It can be easily made at home with little ingredients. It's quick and easy and keeps you hydrated for a long time.

How to make Masala Chaas?

Ingredients:

2 cups plain curd

2 green chillies chopped

Small bunch of coriander leaves chopped

4 curry leaves

1 tsp rock salt or black salt

Salt to taste

Method:

Add all the ingredients together, without adding water to the curd Put it in a blender and mix it well. In a large bowl, add the mixture and add 2 cups of chilled water. Mix it well so that there is no scope of lumps. Refrigerate till it’s ready to be served. Make sure you give the chaas at least 20 minutes to set. Feel free to sprinkle chaat masala on top before serving, and garnish with coriander.

What’s the best part? You can have buttermilk anytime during the day and drink as much as you want to. Chaas is great for weight loss because it is low on calories.