Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is widely observed in India and other countries throughout the world.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 3 Superfoods And Their Health Benefits While Fasting During Auspicious Days

Chaitra Navratri 2023: One of the most well-known holidays in India is the nine-day Navratri celebration when worshippers worship Mother Durga in her nine different incarnations. For the course of the nine-day celebration, individuals observe fasting in addition to worshipping the gods. Devotees attempt to honour Goddess Durga with their devotion and piety throughout these nine days, which are said to be extremely fortunate. Some people keep the fasts for the full nine days, while others keep either the first two or the last two. Dr Chaitali Rathod said, “Fasting day may seem hard by the name only, but if you are doing sustainable fasting by listening to your body, mind & type you won’t get any kind of discomfort during the day.” The health expert further shares three superfood millets to have on your fasting day.

3 SUPERFOODS AND THEIR BENEFITS ON FASTING DAY

Buckwheat or Kuttu: It is a highly nutritious whole grain that improves heart health, promotes weight loss, and balances blood sugar levels, it contains multivitamins, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, protein & fibres. Ad buckwheat flour in your fasting day by making raab, roti or laddu! Rajgira or Amaranth: Rajgira is one of the super grain for people who wants to reduce weight, is good for bone health, improves digestion, is anti-inflammatory and is anti-cancerous. How to add to diet? You can use flour for making roti, rajgira laddu tastes amazing Singhara Flour: It is high in fibre, carbohydrates, iron, calcium, and a good amount of antioxidants, zinc, and potassium. Singhara can help you maintain weight and gives you a good source of nutrients. You can make roti, thepla and shira from singhara flour or chew raw singhara, boil seeds singhara seeds and have it after removing the skin.

It is important to consume certain foods in small quantities to aid weight loss. These foods should be nutrient-dense and simple to digest. We all know that drinking more water during fasting can help you lose weight since it increases your speeds up your metabolism and keeps you hydrated.

