Control Diabetes, Prevent Bloating And 5 Other Benefits of Adding Chamomile Tea in Your Diet

Chamomile Tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants that helps prevent the risk of several health diseases. Here are 5 reasons why this herbal brew is worth adding to your diet.

Chamomile is an herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. For years, it has been consumed as a natural remedy for several health conditions. Furthermore, it is loaded with several antioxidants that help in lowering the risk of several diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Also, many people enjoy this herbal tea as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea and for its somewhat sweet taste. To explore more of its advantages, award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares potential health benefits of drinking chamomile tea.

Her caption says, “Sip your way to wellness with chamomile tea! This soothing herbal brew is not just a comforting bedtime ritual; it is a powerhouse of health benefits too.” Here is why you should make it your go-to cup:

5 Reasons Why Chamomile Tea Should be Your Bed-Time Ritual

Chamomile tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia, or the chronic inability to sleep. The flowers of chamomile contain 1–2% volatile oils including alpha-bisabolol, alpha-bisabolol oxides A & B, and matricin (usually converted to chamazulene and other flavonoids) which possess anti-inflammatory and antiphlogistic properties. Chamomile ameliorates hyperglycemia and diabetic complications by suppressing blood sugar levels, increasing liver glycogen storage and inhibition of sorbitol in the human erythrocytes. Chamomile is especially helpful in dispelling gas, soothing the stomach, and relaxing the muscles that move food through the intestine. Chamomile tea is abundant in flavones, a class of antioxidants. Flavones have been studied for their potential to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels which are important markers of your heart disease risk.

