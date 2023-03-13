Home

How Healthy Is Chamomile Tea Really? 4 Benefits To Know About This Beverage

Chamomile Tea Benefits: There are several consumers of green tea, black tea, iced tea but chamomile tea is also gaining traction due to its array of health benefits.

How Healthy Is Chamomile Tea Really? 4 Benefits To Know About This Beverage (Pixabay)

Chamomile Tea: Time and again all of us need small breaks of rejuvenation. A fresh breath of air. A relaxing bath. Long drives. But sometimes just a good fresh beverage is all you need. Juices, teas are some of the common ways to relax oneself. Speaking of teas, green tea, black tea are some of the common beverages people prefer because of health purposes. Among these, chamomile tea is gaining traction because of variety of health benefits. Chamomile is basically a herb that has several medicinal purposes and has been used as a remedy since ages. Chamomile flowers are dried to make tea. Many people enjoy chamomile tea as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea and for its earthy, somewhat sweet taste.

4 Benefits Of Chamomile Tea

Might Help In Sleep Quality: Chamomile tea helps induce sleep as it soothes and calms the nerves in nervous system. Therefore, a cup of tea a little for bedtime can help for a good night sleep. Not to forget, good sleep is important for overall health too. Immunity Booster: It helps fight against bacteria and has the potential ability to boost immunity. While their is no thorough research that back this, however, these are anecdotal claims that drives the bandwagon. May Fight From Cancer: According to report by the Healtline.com, the antioxidants found in chamomile tea have been linked with a lower incidence of certain types of cancer. Chamomile contains the antioxidant apigenin. In test-tube studies, apigenin has been shown to fight cancer cells, especially those of the breast, digestive tract, skin, prostate and uterus Might Be Good For Heart: Chamomiles also contain flavones which have the potential to reduce low blood pressure and cholesterol levels that further reduces risk of heart diseases.

Apart from these there are few more anecdotal claims that suggests that chamomile is good for skin, bones, stress. But, there is still lack of proper research on these. Nonetheless, chamomile tea by and large is considered a healthy beverage.

Note: As it is made from dried flowers so one should be careful incase of allergies.

