Chana Sprouts are high in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fat. Sprouts are high in vitamins A, B6, C, and K, as well as minerals such as fiber, manganese, riboflavin, copper, protein, thiamin, niacin, pantothenic acid, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. The list itself provides why it is essential to have sprouts in a day.

Nutritionist, Dr Lovneet Batra explains healthy benefits of eating sprouts and at what time of the day you should have. She writes "One way of supplying the body with a high level of nutrition is by including sprouts in the daily diet."

So, if evening is the time when you feel an intense craving to snack, we have the perfect snack for you CHANA SPROUTS

Improves cardiovascular health – Black chickpeas contain a unique combination of antioxidants, anthocyanins, delphindin, cyanidin and petunidin as well as phytonutrients and ALA that maintain the health of blood vessels and prevent oxidative stress, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

Supports healthy hair – Chana sprouts have essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B6, zinc and manganese, which will surely help, if you are concerned about the health of your hair.

Regularizes sugar levels – The complex carbs in sprouted chana digest slowly and the soluble fibre regulates the absorption of sugars into the blood. The low glycemic index prevents sudden spike in blood sugars, keeps you satiated for longer hours thus avoiding hunger pangs.

Elevates Brain Functions- Sprouted Chana is packed with vitamin B6 i.e. pyridoxine, as well as choline. These confer splendid wellness incentives for promoting the relay of signals to and from the brain via nerves and augmenting memory, mood, concentration.

