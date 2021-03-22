Following a strict diet for the past one week and now craving an urge to let loose? Whether it is just a slice of pizza on the weekend or a cup of ice cream on a hot summer day, sometimes it gets difficult to ignore that craving. Agree? The biggest weight loss challenge is sticking to a diet plan. If you have been following a set diet plan and looking forward to your cheat day or cheat meal, it is important to note that one should fix cheat days so that it does not disturb the fitness routine. Also Read - World Sleep Day 2021: Why a Good Night Sleep is The Need of The Hour

What is a Cheat Meal?

Cheat meals are scheduled meals that include indulgent foods that would not ordinarily be permitted on your diet. A cheat day is when you allow yourself to consume any foods you want an entire day, as per Healthline. Also Read - Weight Loss Tip by Sameera Reddy: How Intermittent Fasting Can Sure Help Reduce Kilos

When is the best time to have a cheat meal?

The best time to binge on your favourite cheat meal is the morning. As per nutritionist Pooja Makhija, the best time to have a cheat meal is in the morning because of the power of chronobiology. “Your body burns twice much more at 8 am versus 8 pm. So, this is what brings the breakfast debate to a full circle. It is always better to eat your breakfast than skip it especially if you are on time-restricted eating. So, while what you eat matters, when you eat also matters too,” Pooja said in an Instagram video. Also Read - Beware! Coronavirus Attacks The Kidneys, Claims New Study

She suggests that one should practice portion control which is the key in managing daily calorie intake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM (@poojamakhija)



P.S. A cheat meal impacts your metabolism in a good way.

Cheat Meal Tips

Did you know, cheat meals can help you in your weight loss goals? So, binge on that pizza, burger, pasta, or ice cream but in a regulated quantity. Treating or rewarding yourself with cheat meals will motivate you in your fitness journey.

Things to keep in mind: