New Delhi: Mango season is almost coming to an end; however, good news is that it's not over yet! Many of us, quite literally, wait all through the year to relish this sweet delicacy, also called the king of fruits!

But quite often than not, many of us struggle to purchase good and delicious mangoes. Sometimes they turn out good, but many times they don't, leaving us to wonder – if only someone had given us easy tips and tricks on how to purchase mangoes! Well, we have got you covered on that now.

Recently, renowned chef Kunal Kapur shared some super easy tips and tricks on his social media handle explaining some key things to keep in mind while purchasing mangoes.

“It’s mango season and one must know how to buy fresh and tasty mangoes. If the stem of the mango smells sweet and nice, the mango is ripe and can be bought for consumption,” the chef said in his post.

One must, however, “avoid mangoes that have black and brown spots”.

Check out his video here:

Don’t judge a mango by its colour!

The famous chef also warned the viewers against judging a mango by its colour, which many of us usually do. “Some green mangoes can taste sweet, while some with deep yellow shade could be tasteless or sour,” he said.

Meanwhile chef Kunal also advised that one must enquire about the variety of the mango from the vendor while purchasing it. “Over a period of time, you will learn to differentiate various varieties on the basis of their taste,” he added.

What to do when mango season gets over?

Well, chef Kunal has an easy solution for those who keep craving for mangoes even after its season is over — make mango recipes that can be used for months even after the season is over. Tadaa!

“Make a mango puree and deep-freeze it after cooling it down. You will be able to enjoy this puree for almost 5-6 months,” he added.