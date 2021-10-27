Staying fit does not always mean physically. Mental health is equally important as well. Little habits can lead to positivity and good vibes. We tend to forget that basic needs like healthy food, good quality of sleep, personal hygiene, all these are important reasons for well-being and happiness.Also Read - Lifestyle Changes And Tips to Help Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Taking it to Instagram, Lavleen Kaur, a dietician shares valuable insights on how small habits can bring a change in the lifestyle. Her caption read " Lifestyle is a process not an outcome. 1% every day progress becomes noticeable over a year or several years! Keep patience," with a smiley emoticon.

Here are the Suggestions:

Focus on positive health perspective and attitude:

Work on gaining strength, Stamina, Energy, Feeling light and happy, Better digestion, Quality sleep Mental hygiene, not just on a number scale (weight loss)

Improve gut health and reduce inflammation with a well-balanced quality diet:

No refined, processed, preserved food items Yes to adequate exercise and meditation

Develop sustainable habits and practise daily:

Respect nature’s clock and follow body rhythm Chew slowly Switch off gadgets 60 mins before going to bed and when wake up Maintain food and lifestyle log to keep track Hydrate yourself.

Dietician Lavleen says, “General guidelines can bring positive changes with zero side effects.”