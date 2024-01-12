Home

Chia Seeds vs. Flaxseeds: Which is a More Healthy? Here’s What We Know

Chia Seeds and Flaxseeds offer great source of nutrition values. Lets find out which one is better by weighing down its health benefits.

Chia Seeds vs. Flaxseeds: Which is Healthier?

We often get confused between chia seeds and flax seeds. However, these nutritional powerhouses offer different health benefits. You must be wondering what is the difference between these two. Chia seeds are tiny and have a distinct yet earthy taste while flaxseeds are usually ground and offer a nutty taste. Both the seeds are nutritionally valuable but differ from each other to a great extent. They have their benefits and it is not right to assume them to be alternatives to each other.

Chia and flaxseeds stand out for their healthy profiles, igniting the question of which is the best in the superfood world. Here’s a comparison between the health benefits of chia and flaxseeds that will help you understand better.

Chia Seeds Or Flaxseed: Which One Is Better?

Natural Composition

Chia seed

It is highly rich in a variety of nutrients and incorporates a great content of nutritional components.

As per medical news today, around 28 g or 2 1/2 tbsp of chia seeds contains 131 calories, 8.4 g of fat, 13.07 g of carbohydrate, 11.2 g of fibre, 5.6 g of protein, and 0 g of sugar.

This superfood also has calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, and phosphorous.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed includes an abundance of nutritional values and gives equal competition to the benefits of chia seeds.

According to medical news today, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed i.e. 7 grams contains 37.4 calories, 1.28 g protein, 2.95 g fat, 2.02 g carbohydrate, and 1.91 g of fibre.

It also comes with other benefits such as calcium, zinc, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous.

Health Benefits

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny superfoods that are nutritional powerhouses, loaded with health-boosting fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Its unique natural profile can help people in various ways such as weight loss, reduced risk of heart health, enhanced bone health, and lowered blood sugar levels.

Chia seeds can be eaten in many ways, you can add it to your smoothies or have it as a hot cereal.

Flaxseeds

Eating Flaxseeds is considered highly beneficial for our overall well-being. Omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein are all present in good amounts in one serving of flaxseed.

This superfood might assist in maintaining a healthy weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and lowering the risk of several cancers.

In conclusion, it can be said that both chia as well as flax seeds are highly nutritional and offer similar benefits like improved heart health, low blood sugar levels, and enhanced digestion. These superfoods offer a remarkable spectrum of health advantages and you can opt for any of these healthy fats as per your personal preference.

