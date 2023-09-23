Home

Childhood Alzheimer's is a rare form of dementia that affects individuals before the age of 20. To understand this condition more deeply, here are initial signs and symptoms that one must be watchful of.

Childhood Alzheimer’s disease is a term often used to describe a rare and severe form of dementia that can affect children and teenagers. However, it is essential to note that Alzheimer’s disease is typically associated with older adults, and when it occurs in younger individuals, it is often referred to as ‘early-onset Alzheimer’s disease’. This condition is exceptionally rare in comparison to the more common late-onset Alzheimer’s, which primarily affects individuals over the age of 65. It is even rarer, occurring in a very small number of cases. In this article, we will explore this rare form of illness in children and shed light on its unaware symptoms.

Understanding Childhood Alzheimer’s And Its Initial Symptoms

Childhood Alzheimer’s is a rare form of dementia that affects individuals before the age of 20. Those affected by this condition may experience significant cognitive and physical decline within a relatively short period of time. However, there are also differences in how the disease manifests in younger individuals. The inital signs and symptoms of this condition include:

Cognitive Decline: Children and adolescents with this condition may experience a significant decline in cognitive abilities, such as memory, problem-solving, and judgment.

Behavioural Changes: The child may exhibit mood swings, irritability, and aggression that are unusual for their age and personality.

Language Difficulties: Speech and language problems can occur, leading to difficulties in expressing thoughts and understanding spoken or written language.

Sleep Disturbances: Sleep disturbances, including changes in sleep patterns or insomnia, may occur.

Difficulty with Activities of Daily Living: As the disease progresses, children may require constant support with activities of daily living, such as dressing, grooming and eating.

Childhood Alzheimer’s is often associated with genetic mutations or a family history of early-onset Alzheimer’s. It’s important to note that the specific symptoms and their severity can vary among individuals with childhood Alzheimer’s. Additionally, because this condition is extremely rare, it can be challenging to diagnose. If you feel there is history of the disease in your family, then you must be aware of these certain symptoms that may or may not show in your children in future.

