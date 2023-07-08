Home

Childhood Diabetes in India: Symptoms to Preventions, All You Need to Know About Rise in Diabetes in Kids

Nearly a month ago, according to a Lancet study backed by ICMR, India has over a million diabetic people with a prediction that it will probably rise in the future.

Childhood Diabetes: Diabetes is a metabolic disease that is on a steady rise in India. Recently, there have been studies and reports that suggest that non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension are a few health conditions there growing in the country. A new study published in JAMA network journal enlisted India as one of the countries having the most fatalities from childhood diabetes in 2019.

Type 1 diabetes melitus (DM) was previously called as Juvenile diabetes melitus or Insulin dependent diabetes melitus. It is an autoimmune condition that leads to the destruction of pancreatic cells which normally secrete a hormone called insulin (that is required for the metabolism of sugar in the food and makes the sugar enter into body cells which can be used as fuel) thereby leading to increased blood sugar levels (called as hyperglycemia).

According to a report by BBC, “changing lifestyles, improved standards of living, migrations to cities, erratic working hours, sedentary habits, stress, pollution, change in food habits and easy availability of fast food are some of the reasons why diabetes is rising in India”.

CHILDHOOD DIABETES SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTIONS

Any age group person can be affected with Type 1 DM, but the most common age group at diagnosis is 4 to 6 years and in early puberty around 10 to 14 years of age. Indian data shows a prevalence of 10-15 children per 1 lakh population and in certain urban areas prevalence is three times higher.

Over last few decades, prevalence is constantly on the rise owing to multiple factors like increasing genetic predisposition, environmental factors leading to a rise in autoimmune disorders, and exposure to viruses in utero.

Symptoms:

Urination

Excessive thirst

Unexplained weight loss

Skin and genital tract infections.

Acute onset vomiting

Abdominal pain

Altered sensorium which indicates a state called diabetic ketoacidosis – excessive blood sugar is converted into acids because of lack of functioning insulin

Prevention

Protection from illnesses

Avoiding immunogenic milk

Regular screening as a part of health checkups.

Manage weight to avoid obesity

A guaranteed therapy for the prevention of this is still underway, however, there are ways to manage childhood diabetes. Also, because a sedentary lifestyle is the main reason leading to a spike in cases, lifestyle changes should be checked first.

