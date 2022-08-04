Childhood Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem. In most cases, it is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and it might lead to future complications – like diabetes, cardiovascular, arthritis and many other associated health disorders.Also Read - Diabetes And Skin Problems: 5 Expert-Backed Tips on How to Prevent Skin Issues in Diabetes

A poor diet containing high levels of fat or sugar and few beneficial nutrients can cause kids to gain weight quickly. Fast food, candy, and soft drinks, convenience foods, such as frozen dinners, salty snacks, and canned pasta, are common culprits and contribute to unhealthy weight gain.

With changing diets and physical activity levels, overweight and obesity are also emerging problems, particularly among urban residents and wealthier households. The consumption of processed foods high in fat and sugar is rising, and adolescents and adults are becoming increasingly sedentary. Overweight and obesity in adolescent girls is associated with obesity in adult women, which increases the risk of diabetes, hypertension and infant overweight and obesity, says a report by Unicef India.

“Lack of physical activity can be another cause of childhood obesity. People of all ages tend to gain weight when they are less active. Exercise burns calories and helps you maintain a healthy weight. Children who are not encouraged to be active may be less likely to burn extra calories through sports, time on the playground, or other forms of physical activity,” says Dr Ravi Gaur, COO (Oncquest Laboratories Limited).

Kids and teens who are bored, stressed, or depressed may eat more to cope with negative emotions.

(IANS)