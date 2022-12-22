Chinese Singer Jane Zhang Gets TROLLED For Infecting Herself with COVID-19 BF.7 Omicron Variant

Jane Zhang went on social media to admit that she deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus after seeing friends who had tested positive

Chinese singer and songwriter Jane Zhang has tested positive for coronavirus, driven by the BF.7 Omicron variant. She has been facing massive backlash after she revealed that she deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus. Yes, you read it right! Zhang explained that she wanted to catch the virus so that she would not be at risk of infection during the concert, which is held at the end of December.

In the deleted post, Jane wrote, “I was concerned that my condition during the New Year’s Eve performance would be affected, so I met a group of people who have tested positive since I currently have time to recover from the virus. The 38-year-old singer added that she went to sleep after she began to have symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and body aches. She explained that her symptoms were similar to that of a Covid patient but only lasted one day. “After sleeping for a day and a night, all my symptoms disappeared … I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well,” she added.

Chinese Singer Jane Zhang Gets TROLLED

Though she deleted the post soon after, Jane has been receiving major backlash from netizens. Reacting to her post, a Twitter user wrote “How tone deaf can someone be’ whereas another one shared a GIF that read ‘Wow she is super dumb”. Another said, “Singer #JaneZhang says that she’s worried she’ll be sick for New Years concerts, so she decided to visit some covid+ people to get sick and get over it Now she’s getting bashed because she said she recovered in 1 day, lost weight and now has good skin😂”

What is BF.7 Omicron variant?

The wave of Covid-19 in China is being caused by the virus Omicron BF.5.2.1.7, also called as BF.7. It is a mutant variant of the Omicron and has one of the highest transmissibility amongst all COVID variants so far. The R0 value of this mutant as per studies is approximately 10-18.6 which means that any infected individual can infect 10-18.6 people around him. Also, there is quicker infection rate of this virus, in hours, which makes it difficult to be detected in RT-PCR test.

People who are not vaccinated or have weaker immunity such as elderly citizens, children, pregnant females or ones with multiple co-morbidities (cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, cardiac or kidney diseases) are at a high risk of catching this infection.