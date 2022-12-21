Chocolate Cysts: Expert Debunks 6 Myths About Ovarian Cysts And You Should Pay Attention!

Urging women to seek timely treatment, Expert busted some myths regarding this health condition.

Ovarian cysts are fairly common, yet most women are unaware of what they are or if they are harmful. Most cysts are quite tiny and will disappear on their own without posing any issues or showing any symptoms. There are therapies that can assist when cysts persist and enlarge in a small percentage of instances, including surgery to remove the cysts. A sac within your ovaries houses an egg that develops during your menstrual cycle. The sac may transform into an ovarian cyst if it fails to release an egg or if it recloses after releasing an egg but does not contract. Eight to twenty per cent of premenopausal and postmenopausal women get ovarian cysts.

Ovarian cysts are sacs filled with fluid that form during the ovulation process. In women, cysts are fairly frequent, although often they are very few and go away on their own. An ovarian cyst that holds old blood is known as a “chocolate cyst.” These cysts, which medical professionals refer to as endometriomas, are not cancerous, but they typically indicate that a person’s endometriosis is severe enough to interfere with their ability to conceive.

Warning signs of ovarian cysts

The majority of cysts are too tiny for most women to even notice, but if they become large enough, you may experience:

Sexual discomfort sudden weight increase stomach bloating A very terrible period poor lower back pain nausea and diarrhoea

Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar shared ‘There are many ovarian cyst myths, but we have the information you need to understand what an ovarian cyst diagnosis entail. Finding out during a normal pelvic exam or ultrasound that your gynaecologist has found cysts on your ovaries might be concerning. This is especially true if you have a normal menstrual cycle and no alarming symptoms, such as pelvic pressure or discomfort.’

6 Serious Myths About Ovarian Cysts:

1. Myth: Ovarian cysts are cancerous

Fact: While tumors, which are what we most frequently identify with cancer, are solid masses of tissue, the majority of cysts are formed of fluid. Follicle cysts, corpus luteum cysts, and endometriomas are the three forms of ovarian cysts that are most frequently seen. The most uncommon of them are endometriomas, which are benign cysts that develop on your ovaries and can rarely develop into ovarian cancer.

2. Myth: It is necessary to remove ovarian cysts surgically

Not every ovarian cyst needs to be surgically removed. The majority of ovarian cysts are tiny, seem to be benign, and go away on their own. You could require surgery if your pain does not go away, the cyst keeps getting bigger, or if you have a fever or other infection-related symptoms in addition to lower pelvic discomfort. Cysts of other sorts, such as dermoid cysts, endometriomas, or cysts with an aberrant appearance, must be surgically removed. Make sure you are knowledgeable about the type and size of the cyst you have and work with your gynaecologist to create a follow-up schedule you feel comfortable with.

3. Myth: Ovarian cysts are to blame for infertility

A functional cyst is an ovarian cyst that develops as part of a typical menstrual cycle. Fertility issues are quite rare with this sort of cyst. Functional ovarian cysts normally go away on their own without treatment after a few menstrual cycles. In rare instances, a functioning ovarian cyst can physically hinder fertilisation or inhibit normal ovulation. If the cyst becomes very big and plugs into a fallopian tube, this may happen.

4. Myth: Recurrent cysts are unavoidable

Hormonal contraception, like birth control tablets, can help reduce the growth of functional cysts if you are prone to them by preventing ovulation, the phase of your menstrual cycle that causes them in the first place. If you’ve ever had an unmanageable ovarian cyst that needed surgery, using hormonal contraception is also an excellent choice.

5. Myth: PCOS always causes ovarian cysts

The majority of ovarian cysts are unrelated to PCOS, despite the fact that women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) do develop several tiny cysts in their ovaries. The majority of women with ovarian cysts do not, in fact, have PCOS. Although endometriosis and ovarian cysts can occasionally coexist, endometriosis is not always present in the presence of an ovarian cyst.

6. Myth: Birth control pills don’t work well

50% of the time, birth control tablets might stop your ovaries from ovulating. It is crucial to think about using birth control tablets if you have recurring ovarian cysts to prevent the growth of cysts on your ovaries. This is especially extremely significant to take into account if you’ve already undergone ovarian surgery to remove an ovarian cyst or if you frequently develop cysts.