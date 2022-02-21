Taking care of your health is of paramount importance. What you eat directly has an impact on your overall health. According to mayoclinic.org, cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in your blood. Your body requires cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high levels of cholesterol can also increase the risk of heart diseases. High cholesterol can also develop fatty desists in your blood vessels.Also Read - Study Reveals How Eating Vegetables Does Not Protect You From Cardiovascular Diseases

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Ayurveda expert shared herbs that can help in keeping track of cholesterol. An excerpt from the caption read,” Just following ayurvedic lifestyle is enough in managing cholesterol in most of my patients. In others, along with lifestyle- we take help of certain herbs like Amla, Cumin, Fennel, Garlic, Lemon, Ginger, Arjuna, Guggul, Trikatu, Triphala, Yastimadhu, Coriander, etc.” Also Read - Skincare Tips: Here's A List Of 5 Best And Worst Foods For Your Skin - Watch

Here’s the list of herbs and spices that can help in improving your cholesterol