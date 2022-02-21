Taking care of your health is of paramount importance. What you eat directly has an impact on your overall health. According to mayoclinic.org, cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in your blood. Your body requires cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high levels of cholesterol can also increase the risk of heart diseases. High cholesterol can also develop fatty desists in your blood vessels.Also Read - Study Reveals How Eating Vegetables Does Not Protect You From Cardiovascular Diseases
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Ayurveda expert shared herbs that can help in keeping track of cholesterol. An excerpt from the caption read," Just following ayurvedic lifestyle is enough in managing cholesterol in most of my patients. In others, along with lifestyle- we take help of certain herbs like Amla, Cumin, Fennel, Garlic, Lemon, Ginger, Arjuna, Guggul, Trikatu, Triphala, Yastimadhu, Coriander, etc."
Here’s the list of herbs and spices that can help in improving your cholesterol
- Amla can be had as a juice or powder. Even in the form tablet or fruit is fine.
- Cumin, Coriander and Fennel can be had as a CCF Tea. Fennel and cumin can also be had as mouth freshner/ayurvedic mukhwas (post meals).
- Garlic (1 clove of garlic) can be eaten on empty stomach (helps reduce BP along with cholesterol).
- Lemon/Vinegar can be had in warm water either on empty stomach or 1 hour post meals (whatever suits you).
- Fresh ginger can be grated in your herbal teas and had once/twice a day. Dry ginger powder can be had with honey in morning or can be boiled in water and had throughout the day.
- Arjun herb is best for heart. Its bark (arjun chal) can be had in milk as arjun tea at bedtime or arjun chal can be had as a concotion in morning. Even arjun tablet can be had daily.
- Guggul is a gum resin which helps burn/melt fat and helps reduce triglycerides and cholesterol. It can had as a single drug or in combination with other herbs like medohar guggulu triphala guggulu etc.
- Trikatu is an ayurvedic formulation consisting of 3 herbs – Marich, Pippali and Shunthi.
- Triphala is a well known ayurvedic formulation made of Amalaki, haritaki and vibhitaki.
- Both triphala and trikatu can be had as powder o tablet with honey.
- Yastimadhu (Mulethi/Licorice root) can be had in the form of tea, concoction or churna.