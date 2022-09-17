Ginger & Garlic to Reduce Cholesterol: You can form fatty deposits in your blood vessels if you have high cholesterol. Over time, these deposits thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries. These deposits can occasionally unexpectedly separate and create a clot that results in a heart attack or stroke. Strong anti-inflammatory plant components found in garlic and ginger may aid to block pro-inflammatory proteins linked to chronic inflammation, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.Also Read - How to Control Cholesterol With Diet: 5 Food Items to Prevent High Cholesterol Level

The nutritionist says, “Garlic can reduce cholesterol and triglycerides by up to 15% by preventing oxidation of LDL and limiting the build-up of arterial plaque. Ginger has been shown to reduce significantly serum cholesterol levels by impairing cholesterol absorption as well as by stimulating the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. In addition, ginger has been shown to increase bile excretion.”

Although high cholesterol can be inherited, it’s usually brought on by unhealthy lifestyle choices, making it curable and preventable. Ginger and Garlic are one of the healthy choices you can make! These natural components are bursting with natural compounds that improve lung health, unclog arteries, lower LDL levels, and reduce body fat.

To reap the benefits of ginger’s ability to decrease cholesterol, consistently use it in your cooking or add ginger juice to vegetable juice.