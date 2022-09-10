Dark Chocolate For Cholesterol: Although high cholesterol can be genetic, it’s usually brought on by poor lifestyle choices, making it both curable and preventive. In some cases, medication as well as a good diet and regular exercise can help lower high cholesterol. But guess what? If you’re concerned about reducing your cholesterol, eating dark chocolate is one way. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “Studies show that intake of Cocoa powder (in dark chocolate) helps reduce cholesterol due to the presence of polyphenols & flavonoids in cocoa.”Also Read - Healthy Heart Diet: DO’s and DON'Ts to Eat For Healthy Heart

If your total cholesterol is between 200 and 239 mg/dL, it is typically regarded as borderline high. If it's greater than 240 mg/dL, it's regarded as high. If your LDL cholesterol is between 130 and 159 mg/dL, it is typically regarded as borderline high. If it is greater than 160 mg/dL, it is regarded as high. If your HDL cholesterol is less than 40 mg/dL, it is typically regarded as poor, according to HealthLine.

HOW DOES DARK CHOCOLATE REDUCE CHOLESTEROL?

So, cocoa derivatives such as at least 70% dark chocolate contain a high amount of polyphenols, which are responsible for improved health by raising good cholesterol (HDL), lowering blood pressure & blood sugar levels & reducing the risk of heart disease, as per the nutritionist.

Dark Chocolate For Your Cholesterol

Best Ways to Add Dark Chocolate to Your Diet:

One cup of almond milk is blended with two tablespoons of raw cacao powder.

Add 2 tablespoons of coconut cream and a few drops of stevia or monk fruit. Jaggery or honey are other options to enhance the taste (if you are not diabetic).

Using Cacao powder is better than using cocoa powder as it is richer in Polyphenols. To benefit from this cacao powder blend’s heart-protective qualities, consume it every other day or twice a week.

You now have one more excuse to enjoy your favourite sweet treat IN LIMIT!