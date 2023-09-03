Home

Cholesterol Diet: Your heart health can be seriously affected by high cholesterol levels, which can raise your risk of heart attack and other cardiac conditions. Here are some herbs and kitchen ingredients to manage cholesterol as per Ayurveda:

Cholesterol Diet: 12 Ayurvedic Herbs And Kitchen Ingredients to Control Bad Cholesterol

Cholesterol Diet: It is crucial to take good care of your health. Your general health is strongly impacted by what you consume. Cholesterol is a waxy molecule that is present in your blood, according to mayoclinic.org. Cholesterol is needed by your body to create healthy cells. Did you know that a simple lifestyle modification can significantly lower bad cholesterol levels? Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar said, “Just following ayurvedic lifestyle is enough in managing cholesterol in most of my patients. In others, along with lifestyle- we take help of certain herbs like Amla, Cumin, Fennel, Garlic, Lemon, Ginger, Arjuna, Guggul, Trikatu, Triphala, Yastimadhu, Coriander, etc (sic).” The expert shared herbs that can help in keeping track of cholesterol.

LIST OF 12 AYURVEDIC HERBS AND SPICES TO IMPROVE YOUR CHOLESTEROL LEVEL

Amla can be had as a juice or powder. Even in the form tablet or fruit is fine. Cumin, Coriander and Fennel can be had as a CCF Tea. Fennel and cumin can also be had as mouth freshner/ayurvedic mukhwas (post meals). Garlic (1 clove of garlic) can be eaten on empty stomach (helps reduce BP along with cholesterol). Lemon/Vinegar can be had in warm water either on empty stomach or 1 hour post meals (whatever suits you). Fresh ginger can be grated in your herbal teas and had once/twice a day. Dry ginger powder can be had with honey in morning or can be boiled in water and had throughout the day. Arjun herb is best for heart. Its bark (arjun chal) can be had in milk as arjun tea at bedtime or arjun chal can be had as a concotion in morning. Even arjun tablet can be had daily. A key component of yashtimadhu, glycyrrhizin, has been examined for its potential to enhance heart health by decreasing LDL cholesterol levels. Guggul is a gum resin which helps burn/melt fat and helps reduce triglycerides and cholesterol. It can had as a single drug or in combination with other herbs like medohar guggulu triphala guggulu etc. Trikatu is an ayurvedic formulation consisting of 3 herbs – Marich, Pippali and Shunthi. Triphala is a well known ayurvedic formulation made of Amalaki, haritaki and vibhitaki. Both triphala and trikatu can be had as powder or tablet with honey. Yastimadhu (Mulethi/Licorice root) can be had in the form of tea, concoction or churna.

Poor eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of exercise can cause cholesterol levels to unhealthily rise.

