Cholesterol Diet: 4 Super Foods to Keep Bad Cholesterol Away in Winter- Experts Suggest

Cholesterol Diet: Nature has given us some of the best high-fibre foods to maintain our health and fitness while reducing high cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol Diet: The winter months are known for binge eating because the body, which is normally at rest, desires calorie-dense foods to stay warm as a result of the reduction in body temperature. Your cholesterol levels may increase as a result of all these indulgences in delicious foods and beverages. Although high cholesterol can be passed down through the family, it’s more frequently caused by poor lifestyle choices, making it both curable and avoidable. High cholesterol can be lowered with a good diet, consistent exercise, and occasionally medicine. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said, “Certain foods help you to keep your cholesterol levels in check & reduce your overall risk of heart disease.”

FOODS TO KEEP YOUR BAD CHOLESTEROL LEVEL LOW

Consume oils rich in MUFA (Monosaturated Fatty Acids) such as til oil, mustard oil, olive oil etc. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables to at least 4-5 servings a day. Eating foods rich in soluble fibre such as isabgol, most leafy vegetables, oat bran and whole pulses help to reduce total cholesterol. You may also take Vitamin E supplements as it prevents oxidation of LDL or bad cholesterol

You can consume more of certain foods to lower your cholesterol. Cholesterol levels can be significantly impacted by a small number of healthy foods.

When there is a high level of circulating fat, which is brought on by inactivity, obesity, fatty diets, and alcohol consumption, high cholesterol becomes a concern.