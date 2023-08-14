Home

Cholesterol Diet: 5 Foods to Eat And Avoid to Control Bad Cholesterol

Increasing your fibre intake, exercising often, and giving up smoking are all tried-and-true methods for lowering cholesterol.

Cholesterol Diet: A waxy molecule called cholesterol may be found in animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy as well as in our bodies. LDL or bad cholesterol is linked to plaque accumulation in arteries, whereas HDL or good cholesterol aids in the body’s excretion of extra cholesterol. Cholesterol is essential in order to produce hormones, absorb vitamin D, and produce bile to break down fats.

FOODS TO EAT FOR CHOLESTEROL

Nuts And Seeds: Use them as a snack or a garnish on pasta and salad dishes. Stock up on the simple flavours. When purchasing almond or peanut butter in the natural style, seek items that either include only the nuts or just the nuts plus salt. Calcium-Rich Food: Such dairy items as yoghurt, milk, cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, creamer, and, of course, cheese should all be chosen if you want to cut back on the fat. Salmon, sardines, and other canned fish are particularly high in calcium. Non-Vegan Options: Try fortified cereals, juices, and green, leafy vegetables if you’re lactose intolerant or vegan to make up for the calcium you’re missing. Eggs: Did you know that egg white contains no cholesterol? They are, however, rich in protein. Balanced Meal: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains and good fats help to control bad cholesterol (LDL)

FOOD TO AVOID EATING FOR CHOLESTEROL CONTROL

Saturated Fats: A small amount of cholesterol is ok, but a lot of saturated fat is not. Saturated fat-rich diets are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and blood cholesterol. Ground beef, ribs, pork chops, beef roast, and steak all tend to be rich in saturated fat and cholesterol. High Salt Content: Due to its high salt level and poor nutritional value, processed meat should generally be avoided. Bacon, sausage, and hot dogs are really frequently prepared from fatty beef or hog parts. Deep Fried Food: The oil used to make deep-fried items like french fries, fried chicken with skin, and other foods has a lot of saturated fat and cholesterol. Desserts: Cookies, cakes, and other desserts increase their saturated fat and cholesterol content. They frequently include a lot of sugar as well, which can result in high blood triglyceride levels. Oils: Avoid cooking your meals in tropical or palm oil if you have cholesterol issues.

