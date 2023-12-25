Home

Health

Christmas 2023 Detox: 5 Homemade Drinks to Help You Detoxify After Festive Binge

Christmas 2023 Detox: 5 Homemade Drinks to Help You Detoxify After Festive Binge

Excess eating during holiday season? No worries! as you can easily detoxify yourself at home with these easy-to-make drinks

Christmas 2023 Detox: 5 Homemade Drinks to Help You Detoxify After Festive Binge

As the festive season unfolds, if you find yourself bloated due to excess binging, it’s the perfect moment to incorporate detox drinks into your routine. These homemade drinks can help you reduce toxins and cleanse the system internally. Here are 5 easy-to-make drinks you need to include after post-celebration time to get back on a healthier track.

Trending Now

HEALTHY HOMEMADE DETOX DRINKS TO HAVE POST-CHRISTMAS

Citrus Infusion: Fresh lemon and orange slices with mint leaves create a vitamin-packed drink that aids digestion and boosts metabolism. Honey And Lemon Ginger Tea: India and its love for tea need no Introduction. Spiced with a hint of ginger, honey and lemon, the drink is the best detoxifier and has long been used to treat sore throat and colds. Detox Haldi Tea: A perfect combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients, haldi tea consists of several health benefits. Turmeric is a very powerful liver-cleansing spice that boosts immunity and detoxifies the body. Jeera Water: This homemade drink can be the simplest trick to detoxify your body. It involves minimal time and effort in preparation and is also beneficial for weight loss. Cucumber Mint Detox Drink: Mint is traditionally regarded as the best ingredient for soothing an upset stomach. It also improves the metabolism and speeds up the digestion process.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.