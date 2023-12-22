Home

Christmas Special: Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Veggies Are X-Mas Staple; Here are 5 Health Benefits to Know

Christmas specials are not just savoury but beyond that as well. The veggies, mashed potatoes also serve certain health benefits.

T’is the season of joy! With Christmas jingles all the way, there is magic of white and red all around. With x-mas lights up, the tables are also going to be set with some savoury indulgences. Mashed potatoes, and veggies with a side of cranberry sauce is a staple food during the holiday season during this time of the year. However, it is not just limited to taste, flavour and celebratory indulgence. It also has certain health benefits when consumed in moderation.

Benefits of Mashed Potatoes

Nutrient-Rich: Mashed potatoes are a good source of essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and dietary fiber. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that supports immune function, while vitamin B6 is involved in brain development and function. Potassium plays a crucial role in maintaining proper heart and muscle function. Energy Source: Mashed potatoes are a starchy food that provides carbohydrates, which are the body’s primary source of energy. Carbohydrates are essential for fueling physical activity and maintaining overall energy levels. Digestive Health: The dietary fiber found in potatoes, especially when consumed with the skin, can support digestive health. Fiber adds bulk to the stool, aiding in regular bowel movements and promoting a healthy digestive system. Satiety: Mashed potatoes are relatively filling due to their carbohydrate and fiber content. They can help you feel satisfied and full, potentially preventing overeating during a meal.

Benefits of Cranberry Sauce:

Antioxidant-Rich: Cranberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly proanthocyanidins, which contribute to their vibrant red colour. Antioxidants help protect the body against oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, potentially benefiting overall health. Urinary Tract Health: Cranberries are well-known for their potential role in supporting urinary tract health. They contain compounds called proanthocyanidins that may help prevent bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract, reducing the risk of urinary tract infections. Heart Health: The antioxidants in cranberries, along with their high fiber content, may contribute to heart health. Research suggests that consuming cranberries may help lower blood pressure, reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, and improve overall cardiovascular health. Vitamin C: Cranberries are a good source of vitamin C, which supports immune function, collagen synthesis, and antioxidant protection. Adequate vitamin C intake is important for maintaining a healthy immune system and overall well-being.

It’s important to note that while mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce offer these potential benefits, they are often prepared with additional ingredients like butter, sugar, or salt, which can impact their nutritional profile. It’s recommended to enjoy them in moderation and opt for healthier preparation methods, such as using minimal added fats or sweeteners. Additionally, individual dietary needs and preferences may vary, so it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised advice.

