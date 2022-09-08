Are you suffering from chronic back pain? Is that notorious back pain interfering with your daily routine? Finding it difficult to sit or stand due to back pain? Then, you need to be cautious and seek timely intervention. Here, we tell you about various causes, symptoms, and treatments related to back pain. Read on to know more about this, and take the necessary precautions to lead a healthy life. Also, try to avoid doing strenuous activities when you have back pain.

Nowadays, chronic back pain is a common occurrence among people. It can give a tough time to people. There are various causes of back pain. Dr Himanshu Bendre, Orthopedic Consultant discusses causes, symptoms and treatment behind chronic pain.

CHRONIC BACK PAIN: CAUSES

It can be seen due to age, arthritis of the spine means the gradual thinning of the cartilage inside the spine, narrowing of the spinal canal due to spinal stenosis, disc problems, such as a herniated or bulging disc, and even myofascial pain syndrome that is unexplained muscle pain and tenderness. A majority of people may also encounter excruciating back pain due to sciatica, injuries, falls, fractures, and muscle spasms. Moreover, lifting something improperly or heavy, bending awkwardly or for long periods, over-stretching, poor posture, long driving sessions, standing or sitting for a long time, and even making abrupt and awkward movements can also lead to back pain.

CHRONIC BACK PAIN: SYMPTOMS

One with back pain will exhibit signs and symptoms such as weight loss, fever, swelling and inflammation in the back, persistent back pain, pain down the legs, difficulty urinating, urinary incontinence, and tiredness.

CHRONIC BACK PAIN: TREATMENT

Medication and surgery can relieve back pain. Taking physiotherapy can be helpful in managing back pain. Try to do stretching, exercises, aerobic exercises, and core strengthening workouts. Try to maintain a proper posture, do yoga to relieve back pain, follow a well-balanced diet to maintain optimum weight, and avoid back pain. Smoking increases your risk of low back pain so quit it. Applying heat, and an ice pack can also help you to manage back pain.