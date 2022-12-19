Chronic Constipation: 5 Foods That Cause Constipation in Winter

Some foods can help relieve or lower the risk of constipation, while others can aggravate it. This article examines 5 food that can cause chronic constipation in winter.

Chronic Constipation: 5 Foods That Cause Constipation in Winter (source: freepik)

Constipation is a common issue that is defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week. In fact, up to 27% of adults suffer from it and its associated symptoms, such as bloating and gas. Chronic constipation, in addition to causing several long-term problems, disrupts people’s daily lives by leaving them with less energy and enthusiasm. Food plays a massive role in determining the condition and it could get worse in the winter season. Some foods can help relieve or lower the risk of constipation, while others can aggravate it. This article examines 5 food that can cause constipation.

5 Foods That Cause Constipation in Winter:

Alcohol: Alcohol is often mentioned as a possible cause of constipation. Because excessive alcohol consumption can increase the number of fluids lost through urine, resulting in dehydration. Raw Bananas: Although bananas are very good for digestion, eating them raw can cause constipation. A well-ripened banana contains high levels of fibre, which helps in treating constipation. An unripe banana, on the other hand, contains a lot of starch, which makes it difficult to digest and causes constipation. Fried Food: Consuming large or frequent portions of fried or fast foods may also increase the risk of constipation. This is because these foods are high in fat and low in fibre, a combination that can slow digestion. Dairy Products or milk: Another common cause of constipation, at least for some people, appears to be dairy products. Infants, toddlers, and children appear to be especially at risk, due to sensitivity to proteins found in cow’s milk. Processed grains: Processed grains and their products, such as white bread, white rice, and white pasta, are lower in fibre and may be more constipating than whole grains.