Headaches are a common ailment that almost everyone will suffer at some point in their lives, characterized by discomfort in the head or face with pulsating, continuous, intense, or dull sensations.Also Read - Yoga For Headache and Migraine: 5 Asanas to Get Relief From Chronic Pain

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director – Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road Bangalore says that one of the most prevalent types of pain in the world is a headache with up to 75 per cent of individuals worldwide experiencing a headache in the previous year. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2022: When Is Headache a Symptom of Brain Tumour?

Prognosis:

It is common to experience the throbbing, painful, and distracting agony of a headache. Also Read - Chocolates, Red Wine: To 5 Foods You Must Avoid If You Have Migraine - Watch List

Primary headaches are ones that are not caused by another ailment.

Cluster headaches

Migraine

New daily persistent headaches

Tension headaches

Secondary headaches are caused by different medical issues, such as:

Blood vessel disease in the brain

Brain injury

Hypertension

Infection

Medication overuse

Sinus congestion

Trauma

Tumour

Signs to watch out for:

Double vision

Interference with sleep and the ability to do daily chores

Causes chronic vomiting and nausea

Sluggishness of the limbs

Slurred speech

It does not better with time or pain relievers

It is most usually linked with an artery with a weak wall that bursts into the brain material, known as an Aneurysm, and may be inherited. As a result, those with a stroke family history are at a higher risk and should be assessed as soon as possible, utilizing technologies like MRIs and MRAs to identify the weaker arteries and avert any potentially catastrophic complications.

Identifying headaches:

Because there are so many different types of headaches, there are several techniques for determining which type you have. To obtain successful therapy, you must first determine if you are suffering from a primary or secondary headache.

A physical exam and a detailed medical history should precede your headache diagnosis. Maintain a headache notebook in the weeks running up to the doctor’s appointment to keep track of potential triggers, duration, intensity, location, etc.

Some headaches may need diagnostic testing to discover the underlying reason using:

Lumbar puncture

Blood Tests

MRI or CT scan

Possible causes of serious headaches:

Most headaches are triggered by outside sources, like anxiety, for example, although migraines are more prevalent among women. Triggers such as hunger, tension, lack of or excessive sleep, bright lights or nights, and so on are common, resulting in a pattern affecting one-half of the brain. In the case of migraines, a drug delay might cause headaches that linger for many days.

Cluster headaches are common in young males and are invariably accompanied by eye-watering and nasal congestion. They are commonly mistaken for sinus headaches.

Thunderclap headaches are the most severe headaches, causing unconsciousness after an exercise or strong hard activity associated with blood pressure.

In the elderly, subdural headaches produced by a fall or other trauma, with some blood collecting close outside the brain, are known as post-traumatic headaches.

When should we seek medical assistance?

Episodic headaches usually go away within 48 hours. If your headache lasts longer than two days, worsens, or persists for more than 15 days per month for three months, you may have a persistent headache problem necessitating medical attention.

Early screenings and treatments are essential for avoiding or treating significant consequences while also maintaining mental and physical health.

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy says, “I’ve encountered a few comparable patients in my OPD, and I’ve included a case study below:

25 yr old patient came to my OPD with some headache and numbness of the face and hand. This headache had started in the last 2 months gradually progressing to an extent of disabling now. No history of double vision weakness or speech disturbances. Numbness on the face and hand was the only clue of a serious headache. Her pulse BP and other vital parameters were normal. When someone cannot explain all the signs presented it’s a tendency to call anxiety. However, her progressive nature of headache and numbness a neurological soft sign prompted me to get an MRI brain. Behold she was diagnosed with a meningioma. It’s a benign tumour of the brain. Her mass was overlapping the face and hand area which are represented adjacent to each other in the brain. It was a life-changing moment for the lady and opened our avenues in learning. Lesson learnt. If someone is repeatedly complaining of any symptoms and visiting a doctor even if you can’t explain evaluate.

The key and way ahead are early diagnosis and treatment utilizing a multidisciplinary approach.