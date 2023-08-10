Home

Health

Chronic Inflammation: 6 Dietary Tips to Lower Risk of Body Inflammation

Chronic Inflammation: 6 Dietary Tips to Lower Risk of Body Inflammation

Our body has its own way of with dealing with stress, bacteria, virus etc. With so many organs in place, our bodies are dense structures wired together. When any one part of our body malfunctions, it

Our body has its own way of with dealing with stress, bacteria, virus etc. With so many organs in place, our bodies are dense structures wired together. When any one part of our body malfunctions, it may have affect on other parts as well. Our body also has an inbuilt system to fight bacteria, pathogens and foreign viruses from entering the body. The process of combat is referred to as inflammation where the body releases certain chemicals that fight against infections, injuries, toxins etc in a bid to heal itself. Chronic inflammation, according to Healthline is when this response lingers, leaving your body in a constant state of alert. Over time, chronic inflammation may have a negative impact on your tissues and organs

Trending Now

Lifestyle plays a pivotal role in how healthily our body functions. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some dietary tips that may benefit in lowering the risk of inflammation.

DIETARY TIPS TO REDUCE INFLAMMATION

Reduce Unhealthy Fat Intake: Eliminate the oils high in omega-6 as well as margarine, deep-friend foods and any foods that contain trans-fat. Reduce Your Intake of Foods High in Saturated Fat: Increase your intake of monosaturated oils. Include more extra-virgin olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, fish oil, walnut and walnut oil, flax and flaxseed oil, and hemp seed and oil. Cut The Unhealthy Carbs: Eliminate refined flours, sugars and other foods that are high on the glycemic index. Include Fruits and Vegetables: The produce with high antioxidant content is best. Blueberries, strawberries and dark leafy greens are excellent choices for an anti-inflammatory diet. Eat More Anti-Inflammatory Herbs and Spices: Produce with high antioxidant content is essential. Berries are one of the most healthy foods to include in the diet. They are loaded with anti-oxidant and protect the body against oxidative stress. Eliminate Foods That Cause Sensitivities: Avoid foods that you are intolerant of or that result in sensitivities and allergies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES