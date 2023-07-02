Home

Health

Chronic Inflammation: 6 Expert-Based Tips to Reduce The Effect of This Inflammatory Condition

Chronic Inflammation: 6 Expert-Based Tips to Reduce The Effect of This Inflammatory Condition

Chronic inflammation: Joints, organs, and arteries can all suffer damage from unchecked inflammation. It may be controlled by medication and dietary modifications.

Chronic Inflammation: 6 Expert-Based Tips to Reduce The Effect of This Inflammatory Condition

Chronic inflammation refers to a slow, long-term inflammation that lasts for months or years at a time. It eventually causes your body’s inflammatory response to start harming healthy cells, tissues, and organs. The severity and outcomes of chronic inflammation often depend on the origin of the injury and the body’s capacity to heal and reverse the harm. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “Chronic inflammation is a condition where the body’s natural immune response gets triggered even when there is no apparent threat or injury. Treating chronic inflammation involves a conscious approach that addresses the underlying causes.” The health expert shares simple strategies to reduce chronic inflammation.

6 EXPERT-BASED TIPS TO REDUCE CHRONIC INFLAMMATION

Eat an anti-inflammatory diet which includes whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and spices like turmeric and ginger. Avoid processed foods, refined sugars, unhealthy fats and alcohol. Include sources of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet which can be found in fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, flax seeds, chai seeds and walnuts. Limit the consumption of refined carbohydrates such as white bread, white rice and sugary snacks. They can spike your blood sugar levels and trigger inflammation. Make sure to indulge in some form of physical activity like brisk walking, jogging, cycling or swimming. Manage stress levels by incorporating stress-relieving activities such as deep breathing, yoga, engage in hobbies to help you relax and as a result reduce inflammation.

Even while inflammatory cells repair the wounds, if they are not treated right away, they might become harmful. These inflammatory cells’ production may be a sign of long-term illnesses. Inflammation is a sign of a number of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s and arthritis.

You may like to read

Medication, vitamins, minimizing stress, exercise, and eating a reduced-inflammatory diet can all help you lower your chance of developing chronic inflammation. However, it’s always advisable to see your doctor before making any lifestyle changes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.