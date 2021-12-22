Did you know pain in the neck and back of the head could be a sign of serious health condition called Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS)? Well, this condition can be life threatening and sometimes can go unnoticed until it is late.Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Want Soft And Strong Hair? Try These DIY Hacks Today | Watch Video

In the case of 72-year-old Rachana (name changed), she experienced finger twitching and discomfort for two months before her diagnosis. However, upon a detailed investigation, doctors discovered the compression of the Cervical Rib and the completely blocked right arm artery from shoulder to wrist due to blood clot which needed a high-risk surgery to save her life. The surgery was complex as doctors needed to open the neck, approach the artery, and extract the extra rib that caused the compression and clotting. After which, the blocked artery was opened till the elbow level and an embolectomy was conducted using a Fogarty Embolectomy Catheter.

What is TOS?

TOS is a term used to describe a group of disorders that occur when there is compression, injury, or irritation of the nerves and/or blood vessels (arteries and veins) in the lower neck and upper chest area. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is named for the space (the thoracic outlet) between your lower neck and upper chest where this grouping of nerves and blood vessels is found. TOS incidences appear among 1 in 10lakh people in India, and Fortis is one among the few institutes in the country to have the expertise to perform such complex surgeries.

This condition can affect people of all ages and gender. The condition is common among athletes who participate in sports that require repetitive motions of the arm and shoulder, such as baseball, swimming, volleyball, and other sports. Neurogenic TOS is the most common form of the disorder (95% of people with TOS have this form of the disorder) and generally affects middle-aged women. A cervical rib can be present in people by birth. In rare event it can cause compression in the heart lymphs as well.

Although many cases of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS), it can’t be prevented, the condition is however treatable. If left untreated, TOS can cause complications, such as:

Permanent arm swelling and pain (especially in patients with venous TOS)

Ischemic Ulcer of the fingers (open sore caused by reduced blood flow)

Gangrene (the death of body tissue, often caused by a loss of blood flow)

Blood clots

Pulmonary Embolism (obstruction in a blood vessel due to a blood clot)

Neurogenic complications, such as permanent nerve damage

Signs and Symptoms:

The signs and symptoms of TOS include neck, shoulder, and arm pain, numbness or impaired circulation to the affected areas. The pain of TOS is sometimes confused with the pain of Angina (chest pain due to an inadequate supply of oxygen to the heart muscle), but the two conditions can be distinguished because the pain of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome does not occur or increase when walking, while the pain of Angina usually does. Additionally, the pain of TOS typically increases when raising the affected arm, which does not occur with Angina.

Signs and symptoms of TOS help determine the type of disorder a patient has. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome disorders differ, depending on the part(s) of the body they affect. TOS most commonly affects the nerves, but the condition can also affect the veins and arteries (least common type). In all types of TOS, the thoracic outlet space is narrowed, and there is scar formation around the structures.

Causes of TOS:

When the blood vessels and/or nerves in the tight passageway of the thoracic outlet are abnormally compressed, they become irritated and can cause TOS. Other causes could be:

Sleep disorders

Tumors or large lymph nodes in the upper chest or underarm area

Stress or Depression

Participating in sports that involve repetitive arm or shoulder movement, such as baseball, swimming, golfing, volleyball and others

Repetitive injuries from carrying heavy shoulder loads

Injury to the neck or back (whiplash injury)

Poor posture

Weightlifting

Dos And Don’ts For Management of TOS:

TOS isn’t very common, Recommended treatment will involve a conservative approach with special exercises to strengthen your shoulder and posture.

Call your health care provider if you have arm pain; a cold, pale extremity; or numbness and swelling of your arm

DON’T put heavy objects (e.g., backpacks) on your shoulders for long periods

DON’T ignore symptoms

(Authored by Dr Satish Javali, Consultant-CardioThoracic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)