Cinnamon is a spice made from tree bark, used in cooking for flavoring and fragrances. The important active ingredient in cinnamon is cinnamon aldehyde which is responsible for its possible health benefits. It is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It's not very clear if cinnamon is good for diabetics, but various studies suggest that cinnamon might help to lower the blood sugar levels but it has no effect over the average three month sugar.

CAN CINNAMON HELP IN MANAGING BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS?

Diabetes is a disease characterized by abnormally high blood sugar levels. Cinnamon is high in antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress and thus the risk of developing many health conditions, including diabetes. Cinnamon has been linked to lower blood sugar levels in several studies, and some suggest that it may also lower blood sugar by lowering insulin resistance. According to Dietitian, Priya Palan from Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Cinnamon helps to lower blood sugar levels and fight diabetes by increasing the insulin sensitivity and helping the hormone to work effectively . People with Diabetes and who take medications must be watchful when adding cinnamon to daily routine as it may lead to hypoglycemia.. Thus it be must always added with close monitoring of blood glucose levels. Diabetics with liver problems must limit the intake of cinnamon. Adding cinnamon may add wide range of health benefits, but it’s not a replacement for medications. Healthy diet, regular exercise and timely medications are a way to better glucose control and one must not only rely on cinnamon to reduce blood glucose levels.

HOW TO USE CINNAMON FOR MANAGING DIABETES?

One of the best ways to use cinnamon is to soak a small piece of dalchini bark in a glass of water overnight. On an empty stomach, drink it first thing in the morning. You can also sprinkle cinnamon powder on your dishes, desserts, and beverages to reap the benefits. Needless to say, it must be combined with a healthy diet and exercise to ensure proper blood sugar management.