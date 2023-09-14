Clade 9 Chickenpox Virus: Symptoms, Preventions, and Treatment to Cure New Deadly Variant

Home

A new chickenpox variant -Clade 9 - has been detected in India for the first time. While other variants like Clade 1 to Clade 5 have been found, here is all you need to know about the new virus.

Every day seems to be a day for a new virus, some new strain or a new rare health disease that just makes us more health conscious. After, COVID-19, dengue now there is a new strain of chickenpox that has been detected in India. It is ascribed as Clade-9 and is actually more common in Germany, US, UK. It is the first time that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) found the presence of Varicella-zoster virus in India. Varicella virus is one among the nine herpes virus strains that also causes chickenpox in children, teens and young adults.

CLADE 9 NEW CHICKENPOX VIRUS: SYMPTOMS, PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

Symptoms:

Rash High Fever Loss of Appetite Headache Fatigue Weakness and overall ill health

Fever and rash are some of the first signs and symptoms of the virus. Rash and bumps on the body are the most common symptom of chickenpox which is very discomforting and sometimes painful too. These rashes develop after afte2-3 weeks after the person is exposed to the virus. Fever, and headache are precursing signs of the rash.

These rashes are also called papules that may be filled with fluid. while the fever subdues after the rash, the entire process of recovery takes a minimum of two weeks.,

Prevention

According to experts, the best prevention is to be vaccinated up to date with the pox vaccines.

Apart from this maintaining proper hand hygiene, personal hygiene is important.

Wash hands regularly, especially after coughing or sneezing

People infected with chickenpox should be isolated.

Refrain from sharing perosn hygiene products like towels, clothes etc

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and have immunity-boosting foods

Treatment

It is important to seek medical advice when these symptoms appear. Along with medicines, a soothing lotion, taken after doctors’s advice, can be applied on the rash to calm the inflammation and irritation around the rash.

