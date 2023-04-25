Home

Coconut-Fennel Mint Cooler is The New Summer Drink in Trend, 5 Reasons Why It’s a Must to Beat The Heatwave

Try out this healthy summer cooler this season with just basic ingredients off your kitchen shelf.

Summer’s here! Sunglasses, shorts and caps are out because so is the sun. Sunny mornings to sweaty nights, Summers call for everything cool and chill. It is the season of cold water, ice creams and popsicles, and the right to time to try hands-on curating some really cool summer drinks too. If you are looking for a new variety for your summer menu, look no more. Here is a healthy, summer cooler suggested by Nutrionist Lovneet Batra – Coconut Fennel Mint Cooler. Health benefits of coconut is common knowledge but this jazzed-up version is a new thing altogether. A heatwave is underway and one of the most important things to do during this heat wave is to stay hydrated.

Coconut-Fennel Mint Cooler Health Benefits

Coconut water is nature’s gift to mankind as it is an excellent hydrator. The basic ion composition of coconut can replenish the electrolyte of the human body excreted through sweat such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

The vitamin C properties of fennel seeds powder reduce inflammation caused in the body due to the heat. Besides that, these seeds also stimulate intestinal juices, promote proper digestion, and reduce acid reflux.

The high content of menthol in peppermint produces a chilling effect on the cells of the body, assisting in lowering the elevated body temperatures.

Chia seeds are considered as cooling agents as it helps in retaining the water content in our body and keeps it hydrated.

Coconut-Fennel Mint Cooler Recipe

This is an easy home made drink that requires only the basic from your kitchen shelf and yes ofcourse coconut!

Take half-glass coconut water Half glass water 1/2 tsp fennel seeds powder 1/2 tsp powdered mint leaves 1 tsp soaked chia seeds Pinch of pink salt and stir it well

Voila! And you have a new summer drink ready on the slab for the day!

