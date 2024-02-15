Home

Cold And Cough Remedies: 4 Powerful Spices to Prevent Nasal Congestion And Boost Immunity Naturally

Here are few spices that can provide relief from blocked noses and itchy throats. These spices can be found easily in homes and are generally used in everyday cooking.

The change in weather comes with the threat of catching a cold and cough. There isn’t a cure for the common cold, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways we can fight the seasonal sickness. Home remedies do help relieve symptoms such as body aches, fever, chills, and nasal congestion- during recovery.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a few spices that can provide relief from blocked noses and itchy throats. These spices can be found easily in homes and are generally used in everyday cooking. Scroll down to read these 4 spices packed with various health benefits.

4 Easily Available Spices to Beat Cold And Cough

Black Pepper: This spice has healing effects on the throat. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, black pepper boosts immunity and relieves cough and cold. A cup of pepper and ginger tea with honey can help reduce cough. If pepper hurts your throat you may use only ginger and honey in the tea. Cinnamon: Cinnamon is popularly known for managing diabetes and weight loss. But it’s also great for soothing sore throats and relieving colds. Packed with antioxidants, it fights off viruses and bacteria. Drinking warm water with cinnamon and honey can ease a sore throat. Cloves: Loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds, cloves are perfect for sore throats, cough and cold. Chew cloves, drink them with hot water or add them to chai. Additionally, clove oil can also help clear blocked nasal passage. Cardamom: This spice comes in green and black varieties, both effective for boosting immunity. Black cardamom specifically helps with cold and cough. You can add cardamom to tea or chew it.

If these spices don’t improve or you have trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, faintness, or severe symptoms, it’s best to seek professional help.

