With temperatures dipping in different parts of the country, and heavy rainfall occurring in a few regions, we might witness the onset of increased common cold & Flu. Weather experts say this year, La Nina (cooling phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon) will bring colder, wetter winter months. This reason is why people may get down with the seasonal Flu more often in 2021.

How is Covid-19 Affecting Flu?

The symptoms of COVID19 and common cold/ Flu overlap, with similar ones being – fever, body ache, chills, sore throat, fatigue, etc. COVID19 has an array of various distinguishing signs like loss of smell and taste, among others. Last year barely saw an uptick or rise in the number of Flu cases. This can be attributed to the following:

Physical distancing

Wearing masks

Maintaining hand hygiene regularly

Increased emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness in public/shared spaces

Less travelling, avoiding crowds

Data suggests 2020 had only about 2,752 flu cases. However, 2019, the year before the pandemic, had huge numbers, such as 28,798 cases. India is not the only country with such fewer numbers of Flu in these pandemic years. Multiple medical journals and scientists have stated that some countries did not even see the seasonal Flu epidemic.

While it may seem like a good mark, Epidemiologists have argued whether we should be happy about it. Limited or no testing for Influenza can be one reason for the vast difference in numbers. Thus, we cannot really be sure of the actual statistics, unless people get tested more often. Moreover, reduced absence of circulation & exposure to pathogens such as the Influenza virus and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (which causes severe Pneumonia) can decrease herd immunity. This adverse effect, in turn, may stimulate more severe, virulent epidemics.

However, the relaxation of COVID19 norms, resumption of physical settings like schools & offices, and reduced cases of Coronavirus infection may further stem Influenza or Flu again this year. In addition, due to low numbers from last year, scientists cannot really predict which Flu strains will be primarily dominant this season. Hence, it is essential we stay alert and take the necessary precautions against the disease.

Here are some points to ensure protection against flu

Get vaccinated annually – The flu vaccine is equally important as the COVID19 vaccine. It is crucial that adults, children, elderly everyone get their flu jabs. Pregnant women and children are highly vulnerable to Influenza & Pneumonia; we must prioritize their vaccination. The common side-effects from the vaccine may consist of pain at the injection site, fever, chills, etc. Both intramuscular injections and intranasal sprays for Flu are available for use

Avoid touching your face – don’t rub your eyes, nose, or mouth to prevent the germs from entering your body

Stay away from sick people, as Flu is contagious, and stay home in case you’re feeling sick

Maintain the streak of washing your hands and sanitizing regularly

Boost your immune system – Run or do other physical activities for 30 minutes a day, consume vitamins, antioxidants, and a nutrient-rich diet. Lastly, sleep for 7 hours at least

(Authored by Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)