Colon Cancer in Young Adults: 5 Signs You Might Be Ignoring-But Shouldn’t

Colon Cancer in Young Adults: According to a recent study there has been a rise in cases of colon cancer detection in young adults. These signs and symptoms should not be ignored.

Colon Cancer In Young Adults: More and more diseases, illness are coming to the fore. It seems as if there is a sudden wave of health issues, and pretty much everything is on arise. It is frustrating, unfortunate and scary. According to a recent study, colon cancer is another of chronic health problem that is on a rise especially in young adults. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is the third most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Such reports make us only more conscious and curious to get ourselves more aware about the disease. Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is cancer in the rectum. It is a severe disease that begins in the rectum area or the large intestine. It makes up for the lower portion of the digestive system. Cancer has different stages and the higher the stage the more severe cancer and fewer chances to treat it effectively.

Signs and Symptoms Of Colon Cancer You Should Not Ignore

during the early stage, colon cancer symptoms is not that obvious or detectable. However, incase if someone does experience the following, consult a doctor right away:

For stages 0-2

Increasing abdominal pain and cramps

Blood in stool

Bleeding in rectum

Change in colour of the stool

Excessive formation of gas

If these symptoms seem to be prolonged, do consult a doctor.

These symptoms are more noticebale in stages 3-4:

Vomiting

Change in stool for a long time

Weight loss

Unexplained fatigue

Sometimes, when it spread to other body parts, it can induce headaches, cause difficulty in breathing, jaundice, swelling in limbs etc

According to toHealthline.com, some mutations may cause abnormal cells to accumulate in the lining of the colon, forming polyps. These are small, benign growths. However, untreated polyps can become cancerous. Removing these growths through surgery can be a preventive measure.

Risk Factors And Prevention

While still research is underway to identify the risk factors and causes that might lead to colon cancer, there is no definite answer yet. however, a history of bowel illness, a family history of colon cancer, and genes could be some risk factors.

But, some prevention and changes in lifestyle can be made to lower the risk of developing it:

Quit smoking

Come out of the sedentary lifestyle

Limit the use of alcohol

Consume a balanced, nutrient rich diet

Since colon cancer often has no symptoms during the early stages, it is often caught during routine screenings.

