Each year, around 1.8 million cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed worldwide, and around 900,000 deaths take place due to this deadly disease. Colorectal cancer has a high mortality rate. Now, as per researchers, you can identify who is at a higher risk of developing cancer by doing a simple, cheap test which can help in early diagnosis and save lives.

Sarah Bailey from the University of Exerter, "Our findings are very exciting — we show that this simple and inexpensive test performs exceptionally well in this group of patients with low-risk symptoms, to quickly and accurately tell us who is likely to not have colorectal cancer, and who should be referred for investigation," said researcher Sarah Bailey from the University of Exeter.

For the study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, the team examined data from nearly 4,000 patients aged 50 and over.

The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.

Over six months, they provided the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which costs around 4 pounds and can pick up traces of hidden blood in faeces.

The test was given to anyone with low-risk symptoms of colorectal cancer -that is, symptoms can be caused by bowel cancer but are also very often caused by other things -such as stomachache, unexplained weight loss, or anaemia.

Prior to this, there was no easy to do test available for people with low-risk symptoms of colorectal cancer.

Of those, 618 tested positive for blood in their faeces, 43 of whom had received a diagnosis of colorectal cancer within 12 months. In the group that tested negative, only eight were diagnosed with colorectal cancer a year later.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer or colon cancer is any cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. As per reports, developing colon cancer is common and has claimed many lives.

(With inputs from IANS)