Colorectal Cancer: Symptoms, Risks, And Best Way to Prevent Colon Cancer

Colorectal or colon cancer generally affects those above the age of 45 years and happens when colonic cells become uncontrolled - Read on to know about symptoms and risks.

Colorectal Cancer: Symptoms, Risks, And Best Way to Prevent Colon Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Symptoms And Risks: Colorectal cancer is the sixth most frequent disease to result. It first manifests itself in the colon or the rectum. Typically, this type of cancer develops from polyps that begin in the colon. These polyps eventually transform into malignant cells. The DNA of the healthy cells in the colon mutates, and the cells gather together to create a tumour. As they grow over time, these cancer cells invade nearby healthy tissue and cause havoc. It typically affects older people and occurs when colonic cells go out of control. Colorectal cancer presents several symptoms and risk factors which can help in identifying it early.

COLORECTAL CANCER SYMPTOMS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

The symptoms of Colorectal cancer vary from patient to patient in terms of size, and location in the large intestine. Several people with colon cancer do not experience any symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

Constant changes in bowel habits diarrhoea or constipation and modifications in stool

Blood or rectal bleeding stool

Persistent discomfort in the abdomen such as cramps, gas or pain

Fatigue or weight loss

RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COLORECTAL CANCER

Old Age: While colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age but it is mostly found in people above the age of 50 years.

While colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age but it is mostly found in people above the age of 50 years. Personal History: If you have already had colon cancer or non-cancerous polyps then you are at a greater risk of getting colon cancer in future.

If you have already had colon cancer or non-cancerous polyps then you are at a greater risk of getting colon cancer in future. Inflammatory Intestinal Conditions: It includes diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis that can increase your risk of colon cancer.

It includes diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis that can increase your risk of colon cancer. Inherited Syndromes: A very small percentage of colon cancers are caused due to inherited syndromes like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), and Lynch syndrome.

A very small percentage of colon cancers are caused due to inherited syndromes like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), and Lynch syndrome. Family History: The risk of Colorectal cancer increases if you have a blood relative who has had the disease. If more than one family member has colon cancer then the risk is even greater.

The risk of Colorectal cancer increases if you have a blood relative who has had the disease. If more than one family member has colon cancer then the risk is even greater. Sedentary Lifestyle: People who are inactive or adopt a high-fat or low-fibre diet are at an increased risk of colon cancer. Alcohol consumption and heavy smoking put you at higher risk.

People who are inactive or adopt a high-fat or low-fibre diet are at an increased risk of colon cancer. Alcohol consumption and heavy smoking put you at higher risk. Type 2 Diabetes: Patients with type 2 diabetes (non-insulin-dependent) have an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Patients with type 2 diabetes (non-insulin-dependent) have an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Obesity: People who are obese are at increased risk and have less favourable outcomes compared to people with normal weight.

People who are obese are at increased risk and have less favourable outcomes compared to people with normal weight. Radiation Therapy: This therapy when directed towards the abdomen to treat previous cancers increases the risk of colon cancer

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT YOURSELF FROM COLORECTAL CANCER?

1. Screening: Colon cancer screening through traditional colonoscopy every 10 years after the age of 45 is recommended before any signs or symptoms may develop. Doctors also include several other tests that include:

Colonoscopy: It is a type of screening where a colonoscope is used to gain images of the colon and rectum. This method is considered the “gold standard” in colon cancer screening because of its accuracy and the ability of your doctor to remove the growths at the same time.

It is a type of screening where a colonoscope is used to gain images of the colon and rectum. This method is considered the “gold standard” in colon cancer screening because of its accuracy and the ability of your doctor to remove the growths at the same time. Virtual/CT Colonoscopy: In this method, the doctors use a computed tomography (CT) scans once the colon is slightly inflated to provide clearer images

In this method, the doctors use a computed tomography (CT) scans once the colon is slightly inflated to provide clearer images Flexible Sigmoidoscopy: This uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to view the colon

This uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to view the colon Faecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT): This screening method uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to examine the colon. With this test, doctors can find microscopic traces of blood that may not be visible during a normal bowel movement at home.

2. DNA Stool Test: This helps in analyzing a stool sample for any genetic changes that can indicate colorectal cancer.

3. Lifestyle Changes: Moderating your alcohol consumption, curbing smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise are some preventive measures through which you can reduce your risk of colon cancer.

(With IANS inputs)