Tattoos are a fascination. People love getting inked and cannot get enough of it. However, the European Union have imposed a ban on coloured tattoo inks and will be effective from 4 January 2022. As the report published by The Independent, around 4,000 chemical substances that are used in the making of permanent make-up and coloured inks would be outlawed from January 4, 2022. Along with health issues, ink tattoo artists might also go out of business and will result in economic downfall.

Why is Ban Imposed on Coloured Ink Tattoos?

The reason for outlawing coloured tattoos are the chemicals found in the inks which are used. According to EU's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), 4000 chemical inks used by tattoo artists will be banned. They have also cited health reasons. The regulatory body believed that the chemicals used on the skin can cause cancer or genetic mutations.

However, REACH has clearly stated that the aim was not to ban tattoos but to make colours used in tattoos and permanent make-up safer. According to The Metro, REACH has given until January 4 2023 to find a substitute for two inks Pigment Blue 15:3 and Pigment 7, to make it safer.

What Are The Chemicals Used in Coloured Ink Tattoo?

As per The Metro, the colour ink tattoo consist of pigments with a combination of a carrier. The manufacturers are not required to reveal ingredients or conduct trials. Yet, it has been widely reported that professional inks often had a combination of iron oxides (rust), metal salts or plastics.

Along with this, heavy metals were also used like mercury, lead, nickel, zinc, aluminium, titanium, copper, iron and barium. Other materials for pigmentation were arsenic, lithium, selenium and Sulphur.

What Are The Health Problems?

According to mayoclinic.org, here are the health problems coloured ink tattoos can lead to:

MRI Complication: This does not happen often but coloured ink tattoos or permanent makeup can lead to swelling or burning in the affected areas during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams. Along with this, tattoos can also cause issues in the quality of the image.

Bloodborne Diseases: As per mayoclinic.org, if the equipment used to create your tattoo is contaminated with infected blood, you can contract various bloodborne diseases — including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Skin Infection And Allergic Reactions: Coloured ink Tattoos can lead to allergic reactions like itchiness or rashes. Along with this, skin infection can also be caused.

Other Skin Related Issues: Other skin-related issues like granuloma can be formed around the tattoo. It can also cause keloids. Keloids are raised areas that can be caused by an overgrowth of scar tissue.

What Will be The Result of The Ban?

As per The Independent, a lot of tattoo artists are not happy with this ban as it will lead to a loss in business. To save Pigment Blue 15:3 and Pigment 7, a petition save the pigment has been launched. Till now, the petition has received over 175,000 signatures.

According to the news report, tattoo artists are worried that the new rule might lead to a “lasting negative impact on the economic competitiveness of European tattooists and pigmenters vis-à-vis providers outside the EU.” This can also lead to a serious impact on the profession.

Along with this, tattoo artists are also worried that people might revert to backyard artists or artists who are ready to offer tattoos illegally.