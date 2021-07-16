The onset of monsoons brings along a host of diseases and infections that can pose a serious range of health threats. The risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites, and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season. The high moisture content in the air and water accumulation enables harmful micro-organisms to thrive, leading to a number of health-related ailments.Also Read - 3 Servings of Whole Grains Can Reduce Waist Size And Lower Heart Disease Risk

Rainy seasons lead to a break in our hand oral hygiene easily and hence leads to our exposure to various microbes which may enter our body easily putting us at risk of diseases caused by them. Some of the microbes become very active with changes in temperature, increased dampness, and humid environment promotes growth infections and infestations in us with the likes of common upper airway viruses and GI virus, bacteria, fungal organisms, and parasites. These harmful microorganisms can cause moderate to severe health complications also impacting the gut health giving rise to digestive problems.

During monsoons, we should avoid the consumption of street foods. Crowding at food joints, break-in hygiene is always an issue with street food and while it would taste delicious but the chances of contamination are always there.

Dr. Ajay Sinha, Senior Consultant, Internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi shares common digestive problems in Monsoon that you should watch out for:

Diarrhea: Some viruses and many bacteria have predilection for our gastrointestinal system. They can have easy access to us through unhygienic food leading to diarrhea, nausea, pain in the abdomen, and vomiting. These complications can be prevented if they are detected and treated early. Additionally, to avoid consumption of contaminated water during monsoons, we recommend having bottled mineral water or water that has been boiled before consumption.

Stomach flu: Also known as Gastroenteritis, it is a very common digestive problem faced during the rainy season. The symptoms of it can be fever abdominal cramps, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some may have only a few issues other may have all.

Jaundice typhoid fever etc may have similar manifestations, to begin with, and if the symptoms persist for more than a day or two we must visit a doctor.

Gastritis, indigestion, and abdominal bloating are few issues that one can experience if one has been consuming foods with excessive oil and spices and if they are not to your tolerance or is inappropriate in the concoction.

Typhoid: Lots of seasonal fruits are available in this season, they need to be washed and handled properly as they are loaded with lots of microorganisms if they are not washed properly and they might have been irrigated with sewage water while their farming is don’t. They can be sources of dangerous gram-negative organisms like salmonella and we get typhoid fever because of that.

Damp washrooms are areas where fungus grows rapidly and giving us allergies, sinusitis skin issues, etc

Wet soil is a source of parasites like earthworms and not washing hands properly before eating is just an invitation to parasites to our digerati system.

Tips to maintain a healthy gut

Our digestive system plays a very important role in protecting and maintaining the overall health and well-being of our bodies. Therefore, it is essential to take care of our gut health.

Here are a few tips on keeping stomach healthy during the monsoon:

Eating right amount

Avoiding crowded unhygienic junk food or visiting food joints.

Carrying your own drinking water.

Washing fruits and vegetables properly before consuming them

Washing and boiling green leafy vegetables before eating

Washing hands frequently because they are the biggest infection carriers.

Consuming small meals at a regular frequency helps with easy digestion.

Avoiding fried and spicy food as our process of digestion may not be able to handle them adequately leading to the distressing symptoms of bloating, gastritis, fever, and loss of appetite.

Avoiding carbonated drinks in excess can deplete the essential minerals in our bodies. Minerals are essential to keep the enzymes of our body including digestive ones in an active state .

Airways and our intestinal systems are our doors to the environment. We do have a defense system working in our bodies to take care of them but overexposure to unwanted elements of our environments may sometimes cause health complications. It is important to cultivate a healthy gut by deworming us periodically and taking healthy gut bacteria from sources like yogurt, curd, etc. . We must be careful with each seasonal change as there can be a lag in our immune response to adjust to the changes as quickly as changing environment around us.