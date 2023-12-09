Home

Congestion Treatment: 5 Spices Off the Kitchen Shelf to Keep You Warm From Seasonal Cold

Congestion, cold cough is a part and parcel of season change now. Read on to know how these easily available condiments can help alleviate ethe discomfort.

Congestion Treatment: 5 Spices Off the Kitchen Shelf to Keep You Warm From Seasonal Cold (Freepik)

Congestion, caused by inflammation and mucus buildup in the nasal passages, can be a frustrating and uncomfortable experience. While medication can provide relief, many people prefer natural remedies. Fortunately, several herbs and spices offer powerful decongestant properties.

CONGESTIONS: 5 HERBS AND SPICES TO TREAT COLD AND COUGH AT HOME

Ginger: This potent spice possesses anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Ginger tea or inhaling the steam from freshly boiled ginger can help loosen mucus and ease congestion. Turmeric: Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking turmeric milk or incorporating turmeric into your cooking can help reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and ease congestion. Cayenne pepper: Capsaicin, the compound that gives cayenne pepper its heat, can act as a natural decongestant. Consuming cayenne pepper in moderation can help clear mucus and open up airways. Garlic: This natural antibiotic possesses antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Garlic can help fight infections that contribute to congestion and boost your immune system. Horseradish: This pungent root contains volatile oils that can help clear mucus and open up airways. Horseradish can be eaten raw, grated into salads, or added to soups.

Tips to Treat Congest at Home

D rink plenty of fluids: Staying hydrated helps loosen mucus and thin phlegm, making it easier to expel.

Staying hydrated helps loosen mucus and thin phlegm, making it easier to expel. Use a humidifier: Adding moisture to the air can help soothe irritated mucous membranes and ease congestion.

Adding moisture to the air can help soothe irritated mucous membranes and ease congestion. Get enough rest: Sleep allows your body to heal and fight off infections that can contribute to congestion.

Sleep allows your body to heal and fight off infections that can contribute to congestion. Avoid irritants: Smoke, dust, and pollution can worsen congestion. Take steps to avoid these triggers as much as possible.

While these herbs and spices can be helpful in treating congestion, it’s important to consult with your doctor before using them, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.